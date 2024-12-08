Kalidas Jayaram-Tarini Kalingarayar Are Now Man And Wife, Share New Dreamy Wedding Photos

Jayaram and Parvathy's son Kalidas Jayaram got married to Tarini Kalingarayar this morning at Guruvayur temple in Kerala. It was a traditional South Indian wedding which was attended by Malayalam veteran actor Siddique, Suresh Gopi, Kerala Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, and his wife, T Veena. Now, the Raayan actor has shared a series of photos from his wedding album and they are no less dreamy.

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar look adorable in new wedding photos

The newlyweds shared a joint Instagram post offering a glimpse inside their wedding. In the first photo, Tarini is leaning his head on Kalidas' shoulder while he looks at her lovingly. In the next, he is holding her in his arms and giving a peck on his nose. The last photo shows their playful side as they laugh their hearts out. They summed up their wedding album with just one word in the caption, "Hitched", followed by infinity and heart emoticons.

(Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini post wedding | Image: Instagram)

For the wedding, Tarini wore a peach-shade saree with golden embroidery on the border and blouse. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and sported nude makeup look with tinted pink lips. She adorned her braided hair with jasmine flowers. Kalidas, on the other hand, wore a red mundu paired with a matching patka.

Industry friends congratulate the newlyweds

Soon after they dropped the post, Geetu Mohandas wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons. Kiki Vijay wrote, "Congratss. god bless!" Vedhika wrote, "Congratulations. So beautiful". Seema Vineeth wrote, "Congratulations."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Kalidas Jayaram?