Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:18 IST, December 19th 2024

Kanchana 4: Pooja Hegde Locked For Raghava Lawrence's Horror Comedy?

Tamil blockbuster Kanchana touted to be a horror comedy will reportedly be coming back with the fourth instalment and Pooja Hegde might be part of the film.

File photo of Pooja Hegde and scene of Kanchana featuring Raghava Lawrence | Image: Instagram

Pooja Hegde seems to be on roll with back-to-back projects. Rumours have been rife that the makers are planning the fourth part of Raghava Lawrence’s blockbuster franchise Kanchana and Pooja Hegde has reportedly been locked for the film.

Pooja Hegde to be part of Kanchana 4?

According to a report in Peeping Moon, Pooja Hegde has agreed to be part of fourth instalment of Kanchana 4. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde will be playing a lead role and was keen on doing a horror comedy film. As per reports, she gave nod to the script straightaway. The report also stated that Kanchana 4 will be the biggest and boldest chapter of the Kanchana franchise to date. 

Pooja Hegde set to represent India at Cannes Film Festival - IMDb
File photo of Pooja Hegde | Source: IMDb

Raghava Lawrence had earlier took to X and dispelled all rumours surrounding Kanchana. He requested the movie buffs to wait and rely only on official announcements. However, the actor seems to be planning something around it as he hinted at announcing something soon. Hi friends and fans, all the official announcement will be made through Raghavendra Production. Coming soon!”. The makers had already begun working on the script for the fourth instalment and the movie might release in 2025.

All about the Kanchana franchise

The horror-comedy started with the 2007 Muni. The movie earned positive reviews and turned out to be a smashing hit at the box office. Seeing the success, the makers decided to make a sequel titled Muni 2: Kanchana (2011), followed by another series Muni 3: Kanchana 2: Ganga (2015). 

Raghava Lawrence
File photo of Raghava Lawrence | Source: IMDb

Seeing the success of the movies, inspired directors from other regional industries such as Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhala.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:00 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.