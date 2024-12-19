Kanchana 4: Pooja Hegde Locked For Raghava Lawrence's Horror Comedy?

Pooja Hegde seems to be on roll with back-to-back projects. Rumours have been rife that the makers are planning the fourth part of Raghava Lawrence’s blockbuster franchise Kanchana and Pooja Hegde has reportedly been locked for the film.

Pooja Hegde to be part of Kanchana 4?

According to a report in Peeping Moon, Pooja Hegde has agreed to be part of fourth instalment of Kanchana 4. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde will be playing a lead role and was keen on doing a horror comedy film. As per reports, she gave nod to the script straightaway. The report also stated that Kanchana 4 will be the biggest and boldest chapter of the Kanchana franchise to date.

File photo of Pooja Hegde | Source: IMDb

Raghava Lawrence had earlier took to X and dispelled all rumours surrounding Kanchana. He requested the movie buffs to wait and rely only on official announcements. However, the actor seems to be planning something around it as he hinted at announcing something soon. Hi friends and fans, all the official announcement will be made through Raghavendra Production. Coming soon!”. The makers had already begun working on the script for the fourth instalment and the movie might release in 2025.

All about the Kanchana franchise

The horror-comedy started with the 2007 Muni. The movie earned positive reviews and turned out to be a smashing hit at the box office. Seeing the success, the makers decided to make a sequel titled Muni 2: Kanchana (2011), followed by another series Muni 3: Kanchana 2: Ganga (2015).

File photo of Raghava Lawrence | Source: IMDb