Keerthy Suresh Makes Relationship With Antony Thattil Insta Official Days Before Rumoured Wedding

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account to share a photo with her boyfriend Anthony Thattil. This is the first time the actress has accepted being in a relationship. She also revealed that she has been in a relationship for 15 years.

Keerthy Suresh confirms dating Anthony Thattil

Actress Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her long-term relationship with Antony Thattil. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her first-ever picture with Antony alongside a heartfelt note. Sharing the photo, the Baby John actress wrote in the caption, “15 years and counting It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk).”

In the photo seemingly taken during Diwali, Antony Thattil can be seen holding up a firecracker and lighting it as he raises it high. Keerthy stood beside him, her hand resting on his shoulder, as both of them gazed at the sky with their backs to the camera. The actress' caption also reveals that her pet dog Nyke has been named after the duo. The pet's name is a portmanteau of their names.

Celebs congratulate Keerthy Suresh as she makes it official with Anthony Thattil

Reacting to the post, actress Hansika Motwani dropped a heart emoji. Trisha Krishnan posted red heart emojis. Malavika Mohanan commented, “Also I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE’s name. Finalllyyyyy! Love you both!” Raashii Khanna said, “We know now! Haha.. congratulations love.”

Even fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple. One fan said, “Congratulations and best wishes mam.” Another said, “Wishing you to being together as #NyKe forever @keerthysureshofficial @ antonythattil.” Keerthy Suresh’s post comes shortly after several reports claimed the couple will marry on December 11 at a destination wedding in Goa. Preparations are already underway in Goa. Antony, originally from Kochi, Kerala, is the owner of one of the region's leading resort chains. Reportedly, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.