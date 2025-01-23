Published 08:11 IST, January 23rd 2025
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Controversy: Dhanush Owns Copyright Even Over Nayanthara's Costumes In Film, Says Actor's Lawyer
Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Copyright Case: Dhanush's lawyer told the Madras High Court that the production house owns rights over everything to do with the film.
The legal battle between Dhanush and Nayanthara persists with both parties standing their ground and arguing in court. In the latest development, Wunderbar Films, the production house of Dhanush told the Madras High Court that it holds copyright over all characters, including the costumes used for the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The legal battle began when Netflix used the clips from the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. After releasing the trailer, Dhanush's production company filed a defamatory case against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan and the OTT streaming giant, claiming ₹10 crores.
Following this, Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle to slam Dhanush for sending a legal notice of copyright and clarified that when he denied the rights, she used that 28-second video recorded on her personal phone. Since then, the two have been at war in the court.
Dhanush's new claim in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan copyright case
Advocate General and Senior Advocate PS Raman, who appeared for Wunderbar Films, told Justice Abdul Quddhose that in using that 28-second video, Nayanthara breached a provision of the Copyright Act 1957 and therefore, the civil suit must be headed by the court. We (the firm and Nayanthara) signed an agreement saying I have the copyright over every character and everything to do with the film. I even have copyright over the costumes she (Nayanthara) has worn in my film. So, the suit is not barred. it has a cause of action and can go for hearing," Raman argued.
His responce came against the two applications filed by Los Gatos Production Services (the entity through which Netflix reports its content investments in India) seeking rejection of the leave granted by Madras Court earlier to Dhanush's production company to sue the Jawan actress.
Las Gatos' advocate R Parthasarathy argued that the Court must reject Wunderbar's plaint, saying that the Madras High Court had no jurisdiction over the lawsuit since Wunderbar's registered office was not in Chennai, but in Kanchipuram district. He further argued that they should approach either a Kanchipuram district court as per Section 62 of the Copyright Act of 1957 or the Bombay High Court as per Clause 12 of the Letters Patent Act, 1865, since Netflix had its registered office in Mumbai, per Bar and Bench.
"How did you come to Madras? You have chosen Section 62 of the Copyright Act. Therefore, your remedy is before Kanchipuram court. In Kanchipuram, you don't even need leave (permission of the Court to file such suit and implead the said defendants)," Parthasarathy said.
On hearing this, Raman told the court that when Nayanthara signed her contract, she and Wunderbar had their respective offices in Chennai.
Why does Naanum Rowdy Dhaan play a major role in Nayanthara's career trajectory?
Well, not in career trajectory, but Naanum Rowdy Dhaan plays a major role in her personal life because it was on this set, that she and director Vignesh Shivan began dating. Later, it culminated in their marriage in June 2022.
