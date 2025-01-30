Siddharth Says He Might Have Been A 'Bigger Movie Star' If He Was ‘Slapping Women, Pinching Navels'

Siddharth is one of the actors who wears heart on his leaves when it comes to speaking his mind in public despite being dragged into controversy. Speaking of which, a recent interview with Vidya Rao (Aditi Rao Hydari's mother) at the Hyderabad Literary Festival talked about various topics, among all was the concept of toxic masculinity. During the conversation, he shared that he rejected the offers where a character demanded him to disrespect a woman. However, he admitted that owing to this, she missed out on stardom.

Siddharth says, 'I might be a far bigger movie star today if...'

The Rang De Basanti actor shared he used to get scripts where he had to slap women, do item songs or pinch somebody's navel. However, he rejected them outrightly. "I might be a far bigger movie star today if I was differently wired. I instinctively did what I liked,” he added.

The actor continued that he might have missed out on stardom, but didn't miss out on the love from people. “Today, people tell me I was respectful to women, I was good to parents, I was good with kids, and I looked cute. Their kids can watch my films from 15 years ago. It is such a gratifying feeling," he said. He added that when everyone around him was trying to be "aggressive and macho", he was happy to cry on screen. “This feeling is not something that can be measured in crores," he said.

(A file photo of Siddharth | Image: Instagram)

