Sivakarthikeyan Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Team Amaran Congratulated For Film's Success

Amaran: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer is currently enjoying the success of the film. The army-based story also became the first movie to skip the 28-day window for Tamil movies to transition from theatres to streaming platforms. It was owing to the overwhelming footfall in the theatres. Recently Sivakarthikeyan was honoured by the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for his performance in the movie. Now, Actor Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran received high praise from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan meets Rajnath Singh, minister congratulates Amaran's team

On November 29, Raaj Kamal Films International, the film's official production house, shared pictures from the meeting and posted a note from the Defence Minister congratulating the team on the film's "remarkable success."

The caption read, "Actor Mr @Siva_Kartikeyan, Producer Mr #Mahendran, and Director Mr @Rajkumar_KP had the privilege of meeting the Honourable Defence Minister, Mr @rajnathsingh, today. The Honourable Minister extended his congratulations to the Amaran team for the film's remarkable success. As a biopic of Major Mukund Varadharajan, this meeting resonated deeply with the patriotic spirit and heartfelt tribute that the film embodies for our nation's heroes (sic)."

Sivakarthikeyan recently received an honour from the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Wednesday, 27 November, for his portrayal of the real-life hero. Meanwhile, Amaran continues its box office success, grossing over ₹320 crore globally.

When will Amaran be released on OTT?