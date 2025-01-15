Vaadivaasal Filming To Begin On Mattu Pongal? Suriya's Photo With Director Vetrimaaran Goes Viral

Suriya’s upcoming project Vaadivaasal has been in the works for quite some time. Recently, Kalaippuli S. Thanu shared a photo on social media in which the Kanguva actor and director Vetrimaaran were all smiles for the camera. The photo hinted that the filming has finally begun.

Viral pic of actor-director duo

The picture of Suriya and Vetrimaaran went viral within no time. It hinted that the filming will begin on Mattu Pongal (it is the third day of the four day Pongal festival. The name of the festival is specific to Tamil Nadu). Fans went gaga and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “The most awaited Tamil movie for me”. Another user wrote, “Finally Finally started”. “GOAT Combo”, wrote the third user.

Earlier, in an interview with Cineulgam, Ameer Sultan assured the cinemagoers that the movie will release soon. He shared that Vetrimaaran told him that he is currently busy with his other movie and would soon start with the shoot of Vaadivaasal. “I recently met with director Vetrimaaran and had a long chat with him regarding the movie. He said that he is busy with some other work. He also mentioned that he is set to start the shoot soon.” When the director asked Vetrimaaran about the shooting plans, he replied the shooting of the film is expected to start as planned.

What do we know about Vaadivaasal?

Vaadivaasal is directed by Vetrimaaran. The film stars Suriya, Andrea Jeremiah and Ameer Sultan among others.

Poster of Vaadivasal featuring Suriya | Source: IMDb