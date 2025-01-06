Vanangaan Producer Suresh Kamatchi Launches Attack On Vidaamuyarchi Makers For Postponing Pongal Release At Last Minute

Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi was supposed to release this Pongal, but the makers at the last minute (10 days ahead of the release) backed out from the Pongal release slate. This has not gone down with Vanangaan makers. Both the movies were supposed to lock horns at the festival. In a recent interview, producer Arun Vijay starrer's producer Suresh Kamatchi expressed his disappointment and shared that before taking such a step Vidaamuyarchi makers should have discussed it with other filmmakers as it has impacted the Pongal release.

Vanangaan producer Suresh Kamatchi attacks Vidaamuyarchi makers for delaying movie 10 days ahead of Pongal release

In an interview with CineUlagam, Suresh cited how the last-minute decision of Vidaamuyarchi makers has disrupted the Pongal release lineup. He added that had they announced the postponement before, other filmmakers would have gotten a chance to release their movie on the festival as it had benefited them with an extended holiday weekend. But this last-minute announcement has made producers face a struggle.

(A poster of Vidaamuyarchi | Image: IMDb)

Movies releasing on Pongal 2025

Apart from Arun Vijay's Vanangaan, there are around 8 movies lined up for release, including much-delayed Vishal starrer Madha Gaja Raja, Jayam Ravi-Nithya Menen's Kadhalikka Neramillai, Kishen Das-Smriti Venkat's Tharunam and Vishnuvardhan's Nesippaya.

(A poster of Vanangaan | Image: IMDb)

What do we know about Vidaamuyarchi?

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra and Ramya Subramanian. It is based on the 1997 Jonathan Mostow directorial Breakdown. The film follows a husband who is on the search for his wife, who went missing during their vacation to Azerbaijan. The movie has been postponed due to undisclosed reasons.