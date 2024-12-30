Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh's Team Slams KRK For Calling Actress And Her Mother 'Liars', Says 'Two Rupee People Like You...'

Bigg Boss 18: TV actress Eisha Singh is giving a tough fight to her fellow contestants. This Weekend Ka Vaar, became the centre of attention when the host tried to ask about her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. However, she rubbished the claims and clarified that they both are just friends and no romantic angle is involved. Her clarification came amid the rumours that something is brewing between Eisha and co-contestant Avinash Mishra.

However, her clarification didn't go down well with KRK and he slammed Eisha and her mother for lying. On seeing this, Eisha's team was quick to respond and lashed out at KRK for falsely accusing the actress of lying.

What did KRK say about Eisha and her mother?

Taking to his X handle, KRK shared a video of Eisha standing close to Shalin. He wrote, "Only Isha Singh is not a liar but her mother is also a liar. Mother said that she hasn’t seen her daughter so close to any boy like Avinash. Toh Ye Kaya Hai?"

How did Eisha Singh's Team slam KRK?

Eisha's team called KRK "Two rupee people" and wrote, "Sir ye dono dost hai, Ek show mein kaam kiya tha saath mein. Lekin kya hai na, Aap jaise 'Two Rupees people' jo chupke se dusron ke DM's mein slide in karke conversation initiate karke bhi apne aap ko satyavaan sabit karte hai, Woh sabse bade liar hain :)"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

This message not just silent KRK but other trolls, who questioned her character and accused her of creating unnecessary controversy.