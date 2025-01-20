'Bigg Boss Fixed Winner' Trends On X: Netizens Question Karan Veer Mehra's Victory, Call Rajat Dalal's Eviction 'Unfair'

Karan Veer Mehra lifted the winner's trophy for Bigg Boss 18. He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. However, his victory did not sit well with a section of social media users who rooted for Rajat Dalal to take home the prize instead. Soon social media echoed with allegations of the show being fixed and the contestants paying their way to be declared winner.

Social media users upset with Karan Veer Mehra winning Bigg Boss 18

The 18th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss concluded on January 19. In a gripping finale, Karan Veer Mehra was declared the winner while Rajat Dalal emerged as the second runner-up. However, a section of social media has argued that the latter was much more deserving of the winning title. Soon ‘Bigg Boss Fixed Winner’ began trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Social media users react to Karan Veer Mehra winning Bigg Boss 18 | Image: X



Netizens argued that Karan Veer Mehra played dirty and had the media by his side throughout his journey. Some even alleged that he paid his way to clinch the title of winner. Others stressed that Karan was not active during the initial stages of the game. Most social media users stressed that Rajat Dalal deserved to win the show as he played fiercely exposing all his sides in the 105-day game.

Karan Veer Mehra reacts to accusations of ‘paying the media'

Karan Veer Mehra has been accused of buying votes and support using money. Speaking to the media following his win, the actor shared, “I am very happy. Especially because you guys supported me so much. The way fans supported me and the good friends I made in the house—this victory is because of all this, and it is our victory. Thank you so much.”