Celebrity MasterChef India: Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli - Know Highest To Lowest Paid Contestants On Show

A fresh season of the ultimate cooking battle TV show, MasterChef India, began on Monday, January 27. However, this time the twist is that the popular celebrities will be competing with each other on the table rather than bringing common people. This is the UK-based Masterchef concept that is being first time followed in India. Popular chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna have returned as judges along with Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan. As the season kicks off, few are aware of the show’s highest and lowest-paid celebrity contestant.

Who are the contestants of Celebrity Masterchef India?

This season, television celebrities have joined together to show their culinary skills on national television. As per the promo, the contestants include, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.

Who is the highest-paid contestant in Celebrity Masterchef India?

According to Fimlybeat, Tejasswi Prakash is the highest-paid contestant on the show and she is reportedly charging ₹3 lakh per week from the makers The second-highest-paid contestant is Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna as he has charged ₹2.5 lakh per week.

File photo of Tejasswi Prakash | Image: X

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar earns ₹2.3 lakh per week, while social media influencer Mr Faisu is paid ₹2 lakh, and actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli receives ₹1.5 lakh weekly.

When and where to watch Celebrity Masterchef India?