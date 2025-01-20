Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev Actor Yogesh Mahajan Dies At 44 Due To Cardiac Arrest

TV Actor Yogesh Mahajan who was playing a key role in the ongoing show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav has died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 44 in Mumbai. Fans and colleagues from the industry are in shock for his untimely death.

According to reports, Yogesh Mahajan who did not show up on the sets of his show, left the crew members worried. After several calls, when he was unreachable, they visited his Umergaon house. Reportedly, he was rushed to hospital after he was found unconscious. He was declared dead. The family members issued an official statement, “t is with profound grief we would like to inform you about the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Yogesh Mahajan. He left for his heavenly abode due to cardiac arrest, on 19th Jan 2025”. Yogesh is survived by his wife and seven-year-old son.

Fans took to social media and paid their tribute to Yogesh Mahajan. One user wrote, “Aree dada why?? So soon?. Om shanti”. Another user wrote, “Aap jaha bhi raho bhagwan aap ko khush rakhe, om shanti”. “Rest in peace. It is very sad”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “RIP sir, life is unpredictable”.

Who is Yogesh Mahajan?

Yogesh Mahajan is known for Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev (2011), Adaalat (2010) and Jai Shri Krishna (2008). He has also been part of several popular shows including Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, Ayushmann Bhava, Antarpravaah, Savdhaan India: Crime Alert, Adaalat.

