Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka Reveal Name Of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her First Glimpse

Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka embraced parenthood for the first time on October 22. The couple took to their social media account to share the announcement of their baby girl's arrival. Almost two months after the same, they have now shared the name of the baby girl with their fans and followers.

Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka reveal name of baby girl

Drashti Dhami has named her newborn daughter Leela and even shared a glimpse of her tiny feet on social media. Drashti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her daughter Leela’s tiny feet as the actress and her husband Niraj Khemka held on to them lovingly.

“Say hello to Leela,” she wrote as the caption.

When Drashti Dhami announced pregnancy

It was on October 23, when Drashti and her businessman husband Neeraj Khemka welcomed their daughter and proudly announced that “she is here”. Drashti took to Instagram, where she shared a motion card with an adorable circus theme.

“Straight from heaven into our hearts a whole new life, a whole new start. She is here. 22.10.24. Elated parents Drashti and Niraj, Overjoyed grandparents Suman-Prakash Khemka and Vibhuti Dhami,” the card read. The announcement was captioned: “SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024.” Drashti and Neeraj got married on February 21, 2015 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Actress Suhasi Dhami is married to her elder brother Jaisheel Dhami. Drashti last featured in the 2023 web series Duranga. She portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel, in the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer show.