Jhanak: 'Star Plus Justifying Rape' Trends Over Controversial Scene In Hiba Nawab-Krushal Ahuja's Show, Netizens Say #MenToo

Jhanak: The TV show has landed in trouble over a suggestive rape scene shown in one of the recent episodes. Netizens have called out the makers and writer of Jhanak for the way the entire episode has unfolded. The hashtag 'Star Plus Justifying Rape' trended on X with many sharing how, in a move to control the damage, the channel took down a promo after critical comments were shared by the viewers.

Jhanak makers trolled for alleged rape scene

In the episode that has been doing the rounds on social media, Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) is seen sharing an intimate moment with Arshi (Chandani Sharma). However, Aniruddh is grieving the loss of Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and, in a moment of weakness, starts seeing her in Arshi. Arshi manipulates Aniruddh in the moment and they end up getting intimate.

Later on, when Jhanak confronts Aniruddh he confesses that he was intoxicated at the moment and did not know about what he was doing. He admitted that he made a "mistake" by getting intimate with Arshi. Netizens have been trolling makers for this particular storyline in the show, alleging that Aniruddh's consent was necessary in the scene.

Social media users slam Star Plus

"Just cuz it's a fictional show doesn't mean you can justify rape, domestic violence, gay bashing, or any form of abuse under the guise of drama or storytelling. Fictional content is consumed by REAL people & its impact extends beyond entertainment," commented a social media user.