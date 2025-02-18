Updated 20:15 IST, February 18th 2025
Roadies XX: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Prince Narula And Elvish Yadav, Former Says 'Saanp Tere Pe Case Lag Rakha Hai’
In a new promo of Roadies season 20, Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula's war of words turns ugly as they exchange personal insults and threaten to hit each other.
The adventure reality show MTV Roadies XX kicked off with a new season last month. With several twists and turns in the game, it has managed to grab the attention of viewers. Making it more interesting, the makers released a video in which Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula are seen engaged in a war of words.
Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav fight turns ugly, video goes viral
Makers released a promo in which Elvish Yadav can be seen instigating Prince Narula by saying, “Take care of your time… ours is already running.” In response, Prince hits back and says, “My time has been running for 10 years."
War of words ensues between the duo. Elvish says, “Tumhare jaise saanp hote hain jinpe case lag rakhe hain”. To this, Prince countered, stating, “Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai, humare pe nahi”. With promo now going viral, fans started taking sides. One user wrote, “Follow Karl Elvish Army”. Another user wrote, “Prince is a king of MTV”. “Ab mila sahi wala Elvish ko”, wrote the third user.
Prince Narula was accused by contestant for taking bribe of ₹20 lakh
After Rannvijay told Prince that a contestant claims in his file that he demanded money in exchange for a guaranteed spot on Roadies, Prince rubbished the allegations. He said, "Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene, aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai, please dekhna. Khud auditions de aur aaye.
Adding to this drama, Siwet was called to clarify if Prince bribed him to secure his spot in Roadies. Following this, Ranvijay called in Rakeshm, the original source who spread the rumours, but he refuted the money angle.
Roadies XX season 20 is hosted by the OG Roadie, Rannvijay Singh. The gang leaders are Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty and Elvish Yadav. The show premiered on January 11. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and streaming platform Jio Hotstar.
Published 20:15 IST, February 18th 2025