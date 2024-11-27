Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Breaks Silence On ₹50 Cr Defamation Suit, Calls It 'Disturbing, Cruel'

Rupali Ganguly and stepdaughter Esha Verma's family drama is far from over it seems as the latter has hit back at the actress for filing ₹50 crore defamation case against her. She penned a 3-letter note and shared it on her Instagram Stories describing their reaction as “disturbing and cruel". Esha also shared that it was a "difficult decision" for her to share her personal story involving her father and her experiences growing up. She also addressed the matter of involving Rupali's son, a minor, in the whole backlash, one of the major reasons behind the Anupamaa actress' defamation suit against her.

Esha Verma pens her 'final statement' stepmother against Rupali Ganguly

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Esha started her note by writing that her decision to open up about her past and father Ashwin Verma sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. "Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care.”

She revealed that for 24 years, she felt trapped in a reality she couldn't escape. “Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. In doing so. I hoped to give a voice to others who might be facing similar struggles, especially when it comes to family dynamics. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty," she wrote.

Esha Verma reacts to defamation suit filed against her by Rupali Ganguly

Esha further wrote, “Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character, I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family." She clarified that she has no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor has she attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India.

She clarified her stand on involving a minor in her fight against her father Ashwin and stepmother Rupali and said her comments on their marriage were factually correct. “I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25 of the same year that they had a child," she wrote.

“Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent. I only spoke about my own experiences and addressed two individuals directly. After posting my last statement, which focused on my personal experiences, I chose to archive it after 48 hours and deactivate certain platforms," she continued.

Esha Verma on deleting defamatory videos against Rupali Ganguly

She said it was not out of fear but felt she had said all she needed to and wanted “to protect my peace and focus on the present.”

“This will be my final statement in this matter. The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received. It is ricks intended to instigate further hack and forth in this matter I will not be participating in any interviews, further discussions, or commentary about this situation moving forward."

