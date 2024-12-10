Published 21:40 IST, December 10th 2024
Sunil Pal Kidnapping Incident: Comedian Given 20 K From ₹7.5 Lakh Ransom By Kidnappers | Report
It has been reported that out of two kidnappers of comedian Sunil Pal, two have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police.
Sunil Pal has been in the news after the comedian revealed that he was kidnapped and demanded ₹20 lakh for his release. Pal filed a police complaint at the Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai. The case was transferred to Meerut police as the kidnapping took place in that city. Uttar Pradesh police have reportedly captured 2 kidnappers out of five. In the latest development, a report suggests that Pal was given ₹20,000 in the cast to help him return home after being held for 24 hours.
How Sunil Pal got kidnapped?
According to media reports, Pal was lured under the pretext of performing at an event in Haridwar and a part of the payment was paid to the comedian in advance. Pal shared that he was kidnapped from Meerut. He recalled the kidnappers, who were unemployed, initially demanded a ransom of ₹20 lakh but later settled for ₹7.5 lakh, which they reportedly used to buy jewellery. The kidnappers gave him 20,000 to book a flight back to Mumbai and even promised to repay the ransom when they found jobs.
How did the incident come to light?
Sunil Pal's wife filed a missing complaint at Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai when she was unable to reach out to the comedian. By the time, police contacted Pal, he was on his way back home. On reaching Mumbai, he shared an ordeal and immediately filed a complaint against the kidnappers.
who is Sunil Pal?
He is a comedian, actor, voice actor and actor. He has been part of many Bollywood movies, including Phir Hera Pheri, Krazzy 4, Apna Sapna Money Money and Bombay to Goa. In 2010, he wrote and directed a comedy film, Bhavnao Ko Samjho, which featured 51 stand-up comedians, including Siraj Khan, Johnny Lever, Raju Srivastav, Kapil Sharma, Navin Prabhakar, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sudesh Lahiri and many more.
Updated 21:40 IST, December 10th 2024