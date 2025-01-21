After Dil Raju, Income Tax Officials Raid Pushpa 2 Producers Naveen Yerneni And Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar's Properties

IT Raids Telugu Producers: Early Tuesday, January 21, Income Tax Department officials conducted a surprise search at the properties of Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, who co-owns production company Mythri Movie Makers. This came after IT conducted a raid at Game Changer producer Dil Raju's residence, office and other properties.

IT raids Mythri Movie Makers

IT officials have been conducting a simultaneous search at the properties of Mythri Movie Makers and their CEO, Cherry. Including Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar's residence, their office was also raided by the officials. The reason behind the sudden search is not known.

Mythri Movie Makers have been enjoying the success of their last release Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The movie was made on a budget of ₹400-500 crore, earning the title of one of the most expensive Indian films. The movie not only recovered the money (invested in making the film) but made much more than that at the box office. On its opening day, the movie grossed ₹280 crore worldwide, with ₹200 crore from the domestic market. It became the fastest film to reach ₹400 crore in just two days and ₹500 crore club in only three days.

In 32 days, the movie was able to mint ₹1831 crore at the box office worldwide.

Dil Raju's 8 properties raided by IT officials