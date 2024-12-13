Allu Arjun Arrest Highlights: Actor Folds Hands, Apologises To Victim's Family In Stampede Case

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede during Pushpa 2 premiere. | Image: Allu Arjun FC/Instagram

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken into custody on Friday morning for questioning. The incident took place on December 4 and the actor offered ₹25 lakh as compensation to the family. Following a hearing, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail for Allu Arjun. He was lodged briefly at the Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad. Late at night, it was confirmed that he would spend the night in jail, with the police making special arrangements for his overnight stay in the prison barracks. After spending the night at Chanchalguda jail, the actor was released before 7 am on December 14. Following this, he went to his residence at Jubilee Hills where he was reunited with his wife and children. Several industry insiders and political bigwigs have shown solidarity with the Pushpa 2 star. The actor addressed the media and apologised to the family of the victim who lost her life in the untoward incident.

Allu Arjun Arrested Highlights: The Pushpa 2 star's fans waited in huge numbers outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the actor and express their solidarity following his release from the Chanchalguda jail. After a lower court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. Throughout the day, social media was flooded with supportive messages for Allu Arjun. His arrest on Friday came when Pushpa 2: The Rule has been shattering box office records. The film is headed into its second weekend now.

After he was released from Chanchalguda jail on Saturday morning, star Allu Arjun was welcomed with a tight and emotional hug by his children and wife Sneha Reddy. Allu Arjun said after release from jail that he is a law-abiding citizen and respects the law while promising all support to the family of the deceased person. Talking to the media after reaching his house, he said he would cooperate with the law enforcing authorities and do the needful. The Pushpa 2 star has been released on a 4-week bail after paying ₹50,000 in bonds to the jail superintendent.

Pushpa 2 released on Decenber 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X



