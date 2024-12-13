Published 13:30 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Arrest Highlights: Actor Folds Hands, Apologises To Victim's Family In Stampede Case
Allu Arjun Arrested Highlights: The Pushpa 2 actor was taken into custody by Hyderabad police on December 13 in relation to the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. He was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. The actor spent the night in Chanchalguda jail and was released on the morning of December 14.
Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken into custody on Friday morning for questioning. The incident took place on December 4 and the actor offered ₹25 lakh as compensation to the family. Following a hearing, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail for Allu Arjun. He was lodged briefly at the Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad. Late at night, it was confirmed that he would spend the night in jail, with the police making special arrangements for his overnight stay in the prison barracks.
After spending the night at Chanchalguda jail, the actor was released before 7 am on December 14. Following this, he went to his residence at Jubilee Hills where he was reunited with his wife and children. Several industry insiders and political bigwigs have shown solidarity with the Pushpa 2 star. The actor addressed the media and apologised to the family of the victim who lost her life in the untoward incident.
Live Blog
Allu Arjun Arrested Highlights: The Pushpa 2 star's fans waited in huge numbers outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the actor and express their solidarity following his release from the Chanchalguda jail. After a lower court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. Throughout the day, social media was flooded with supportive messages for Allu Arjun. His arrest on Friday came when Pushpa 2: The Rule has been shattering box office records. The film is headed into its second weekend now.
After he was released from Chanchalguda jail on Saturday morning, star Allu Arjun was welcomed with a tight and emotional hug by his children and wife Sneha Reddy. Allu Arjun said after release from jail that he is a law-abiding citizen and respects the law while promising all support to the family of the deceased person. Talking to the media after reaching his house, he said he would cooperate with the law enforcing authorities and do the needful. The Pushpa 2 star has been released on a 4-week bail after paying ₹50,000 in bonds to the jail superintendent.
14:50 IST, December 14th 2024
Samantha Reacts To Allu Arjun's Return Post Arrest
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media account to reshare a video of Allu Arjun reuniting with his wife Sneha Reddy post his return after spending the night in jail. The Citadel Honey Bunny fame simply wrote, “I am not crying, okay”.
14:15 IST, December 14th 2024
Kannada Actor Upendra Meets Icon Star
Legendary Kannada actor Upendra Rao extended support to Allu Arjun by visiting his residence.
14:14 IST, December 14th 2024
Tollywood Actor And Badminton Player Sudheer Babu Visits Allu Arjun
Posani Naga Sudheer Babu, Indian actor and former professional badminton player, also arrived at Jubilee Hills to meet Allu Arjun.
12:42 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun's Father And Film Producer Allu Aravind Thanks Media
Film Producer and Actor Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind says, “I want to thank the media across India for giving extraordinary support to Bunny (Allu Arjun) during his film’s success and for yesterday…”
12:26 IST, December 14th 2024
I Don’t Want To Say Anything That Will Tamper The Case: Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun addressed the media personnel outside his home today. In a lengthy statement, the actor said, “We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible. I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family and the accident happened outside. It has no direct connection with me. It was purely accidental and unintentional... I have been going to the same theatre for the last 20 years, and I have been to the same place more than 30 times. There has never been an accident like this before. I should reserve my comments because I don’t want to say anything that will tamper the case."
12:10 IST, December 14th 2024
Newly Married Naga Chaitanya Visits Allu Arjun
Naga Chaitanya also arrived at the Jubilee Hills residence of Allu Arjun to meet the Pushpa 2 star following his arrest and bail.
11:30 IST, December 14th 2024
Birthday Boy Rana Daggubati Meets Allu Arjun
After Sukumar, Vijay Deverakonda and other Tollywood biggies, Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati arrived at the residence of Allu Arjun. Interestingly, the actor is celebrating his 39th birthday today.
11:16 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun Hugs Chiranjeevi's Wife And Aunt Surekha
Among many who came to visit Allu Arjun was his aunt and Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha.
11:02 IST, December 14th 2024
Popular Tollywood Director K Raghavendra Rao At Allu Arjun's Residence
Tollywood director K Raghavendra Rao also arrived to meet Allu Arjun and check up on him following his return after spending the night in jail.
10:47 IST, December 14th 2024
Pushpa Director Hugs Allu Arjun
Pushpa director Sukumar was among the first celebrities to arrive at Allu Arjun's residence following his bail.
10:46 IST, December 14th 2024
Vijay Deverakonda Arrives To Meet Allu Arjun
Actor Vijay Deverakonda was snapped at Allu Arjun's residence. The Liger actor arrived to visit the Pushpa 2 star post his bail. He was accompanied by his brother Anand. Interestingly, Vijay is rumoured to be dating Allu Arjun's Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna.
10:41 IST, December 14th 2024
Mega Family Tree
Know how Allu Arjun and his family is related to Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan
10:08 IST, December 14th 2024
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Witness Slight Dip
Amid the arrest and bail of Allu Arjun, his actioner Pushpa 2 witnessed a slight dip at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹36.3 crore on the ninth day of its theatrical run. Pushpa 2 has amassed a total of ₹765.46 crore till now.
09:56 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun Hugs His Children Upon Return
In another viral video, Allu Arjun could be seen hugging his son and daughter as he returned home.
09:36 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun's Father-in-Law Arrives At His Residence
As Allu Arjun returned home after spending the night in jail, his family members gathered to welcome the Pushpa 2 star. The actor's father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy arrived at his residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.
09:18 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Gets Emotional On His Return
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy could be seen visibly emotional on his return from prison. The couple shared a heartwarming hug while their children stood by them.
09:14 IST, December 14th 2024
HYD Police Presents Unabashed Defence
In a press release, the Hyderabad Police admitted that Sandhya Theatre did request a Police bandobast well in advance of the Pushpa 2 premiere. However, the authorities have denied misbehaving with the actor during his arrest.
09:04 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun Makes First Comment After Arrest
Allu Arjun broke the silence on his arrest and made his first comment on the matter upon his return to his Jubille Hill bungalow.
08:49 IST, December 14th 2024
I Am Safe, Do Not Worry About Me: Allu Arjun
In the first interaction following his arrest, the Pushpa 2 star assured his fans that he is safe. He stressed that he is a ‘law-abiding;’ citizen and will cooperate in the investigation. He thanked fans for their support during the rough time.
08:45 IST, December 14th 2024
Sea Of Fans Greet Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun addresses media stationed outside his residence as he reaches home after spending the night in jail.
08:43 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun Heads Home After Brief Office Visit
After a brief visit to his Geetha Arts Office in Jubilee Hills, Allu Arjun is now heading home.
08:28 IST, December 14th 2024
Fans Wait For Allu Arjun Outside His Residence
Fans of the actor have been camping outside his residence to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun and express their solidarity with him. The Pushpa 2 star, however, made a pitstop at his Geetha Arts office before heading home.
08:24 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun Reaches His Office After After Release From Jail
After spending the night in jail, actor Allu Arjun visited his Geetha Arts office at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Visuals of his car arriving at the office is now viral.
08:04 IST, December 14th 2024
Mega Family Unites For Allu Arjun
Following Allu Arjun's arrest members of his family were seen shuttling between the police station and his residence to show their support in the tough times. While the actor's father and brother accompanied him to the police station, his uncle and superstar Chiranjeevi along with his wife reached his residence on December 13. Naga Babu Konnidela and Pawan Kalyan were also seen arriving at Allu Arjun's home. Producers Naga Vamsi, Ravi Shankar, Dil Raju and others have visited the Chikkadpalli police station, where Allu Arjun was taken into custody. Other Tollywood insiders and industry big-wigs have also shown their support for the Icon Star.
07:51 IST, December 14th 2024
This Is Illegal Detention: Allu Arjun's Lawyer Vows Legal Action
Speaking to ANI, Allu Arjun's advocate shared, “They (police) received an order copy from the High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he has been released...”
07:28 IST, December 14th 2024
Moment Of Relief! First Visual Of Allu Arjun Returning Home
The first visuals of Allu Arjun being released from Chanchalguda Jail and heading home to his residence in Jubilee Hills are now making the rounds on social media.
07:25 IST, December 14th 2024
Allu Arjun Released From Chanchalguda Jail
The Pushpa 2 star finally walked out of the Chanchalguda jail after spending the night there. The Telangana High Court granted him bail last night, but the police officials did not release him, citing no official records of the bail order.
07:02 IST, December 14th 2024
YSRCP leader Jagan condemns Allu Arjun's arrest
Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condemned the arrest of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, which lasted only a few hours.
07:01 IST, December 14th 2024
Actor Allu Arjun Released from Jail After A Night Behind the Bars
Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Released from Jail After A Night Behind the Bars
23:56 IST, December 13th 2024
DCP Refuses To Divulge Reason Behind Allu Arjun's Jail Stay
Srinivas Rao, Additional DCP Task Force did not address why there has been a delay in Allu Arjun's release from jail despite securing bail. "He (Allu Arjun) will be released tomorrow morning... I don’t know the reasons... He will be released tomorrow morning," Rao said.
23:44 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun To be Released From Jail Tomorrow, Confirms Police
On the release of actor Allu Arjun, Srinivas Rao, Additional DCP Task Force, says, "He (Allu Arjun) will be released tomorrow morning... I don’t know the reasons... He will be released tomorrow morning..."
23:18 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun's Overnight Jail Stay Almost Certain
Allu Arjun is likely to remain in jail tonight, with a Manjeera Barrack arranged for him. There are chances of his release tomorrow at 7 AM.
23:16 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Aravind Leaves Jail Premises Without His Son?
Visibly irritated and angry Allu Aravind left Chanchalguda Central Jail after waiting for about 4-5 hours to take Allu Arjun home. Reportedly, the Pushpa 2 star will walk out of jail tomorrow.
22:52 IST, December 13th 2024
Suspense Over Allu Arjun's Release From Jail
According to reports, the actor is likely to stay in the jail tonight. The authorities in Chanchalguda Jail said that they have not received the official bail order till now. Meanwhile, copies of the same are being widely circulated on social media.
22:47 IST, December 13th 2024
Mika Singh Welcomes Allu Arjun After Latter Secures Bail
Mika Singh, who has sung the title track of Pushpa 2 in Hindi, wrote on X, "Brother @alluarjun, welcome back we all love you and we will always be with you .. Keep shining. More power to you 🙌 God bless."
22:44 IST, December 13th 2024
Very Unfortunate: Ravi Kishan On Allu Arjun's Arrest
On the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan said, “ It is very unfortunate. He (Allu Arjun) is my good friend and co-actor... You are treating a National Award-winning actor like this. It is a black day for all actors and the film industry... The Congress government there should answer... It is very unfortunate... This matter seems to be personal and should be investigated. The government should be held accountable...”
22:03 IST, December 13th 2024
Will Pushpa 2 Collections Dip After Allu Arjun's Arrest?
Allu Arjun's arrest in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case may have an effect on the film's earnings at the box office on Friday. However, the Hindi version of the film is certain to cross the ₹500 crore post Sunday, which is an incredible feat.
21:50 IST, December 13th 2024
Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes A Jibe At Congress Over Bunny's Arrest
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X, "Congress has no respect for the creative industry and the arrest of Allu Arjun proves it yet again. The mishap at Sandhya Theatre was a clear case of poor arrangements by the state and local administration. Now, to deflect that blame, they are indulging in such publicity stunts."
21:34 IST, December 13th 2024
Law Will Take Its Own Course: BJP MP Daggubati Purandeshwari
On the arrest of actor Allu Arjun over the death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, BJP MP Daggubati Purandeshwari said, "Its very unfortunate that a person lost her life in the stampede on the release of his movie Pushpa. He has been arrested and bail has also been granted, but law will take its own course."
21:23 IST, December 13th 2024
Chiranjeevi Rushes To Meet Allu Arjun's Father
Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha Konidela, reached Allu Aravind's residence following Allu Arjun's arrest in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The Pushpa 2 actor has now been granted bail.
21:18 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Not At Fault: Stampede Victim's Husband
"Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case," Bhaskar, the husband of Revathi who died in the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, told reporters. Bhaskar added that he was not informed by the police about Arjun's arrest and learned about it only from the news.
21:16 IST, December 13th 2024
Stampede Victim's Husband Ready To Withdraw Case Against Allu Arjun
The husband of Revathi, the woman who died when fans jostled during the December 4 premiere show of Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, said that he doesn't hold the film's male lead Allu Arjun "responsible for the tragedy". Bhaskar, the deceased woman's husband, stated he was "ready to withdraw" his case over the incident.
20:22 IST, December 13th 2024
High Court Believed There Was No Involvement Of Allu Arjun: Advocate
Speaking to the media after the hearing, Advocate Prasad said, “We pleaded that there is no involvement of the hero (Allu Arjun)... The (Telangana High) Court also believed that there is no involvement of the hero.”
19:55 IST, December 13th 2024
Bunny We Love You: Vivek Oberoi Supports Allu Arjun
Among the many actors who have voiced support for the Pushpa 2 star is Vivek Oberoi. He posted a long note on social media showing his support.
19:33 IST, December 13th 2024
It's Very Easy To Blame The Actor: Actress Avantika Reddy
In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Kannada actress Avantika Reddy voiced her support for Allu Arjun and shared that it is easy for authorities to shift blame on actors and absorb themselves of any responsibility.
19:28 IST, December 13th 2024
Fans Throng Allu Arjun's Residence Following His Bail
Actor Allu Arjun's fans thronged to his Jubillee Hill residence in Hyderabad to welcome the actor following his bail from Chandchalguda jail.
20:18 IST, December 13th 2024
Pushpa 2 Memes Flood Internet Post Allu Arjun's Arrest
Memes centred around Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 went viral following the arrest of the actor from his residence on December 13.
19:11 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun To Give ₹50,000 Bond To Chanchalguda Jail SI As Bail Condition
Advocate Karam Komireddy who represented Sandhya Theatre in the Telangana High Court shared that Allu Arjun has been granted a 4-week interim bail on an offer. He shared, "We have appeared for the management of Sandhya Theatre. We had filed a quash petition before the High Court. The HC has given a direction to the Police not to arrest the people who have not yet been arrested with respect to the management. 2 owners of Sandhya Theatre have been arrested, the HC has givenm direction that they should be enlarged (from jail) on an interim bail...Allu Arjun has also been granted interim bail for a period of 4 weeks. He shall be executing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with the Superintendent of jail at Chanchalguda. Thereafter, he will be enlarged on bail."
18:16 IST, December 13th 2024
Court Adjourned After Granting Bail To Allu Arjun
The hearing on the Pushpa 2 stampede case in Sandhya theatre is over. Appearing on behalf of Allu Arjun, his advocate Niranjan Reddy told the court, “So grateful. These are days when we feel proud to be a part of the constitutional court.” To this, the judge replied, "I am happy to be part of this order rarely do we get the opportunity to deliver such orders."
18:04 IST, December 13th 2024
G Kishan Reddy Alleges 'Witch Hunting Of Cine Stars' In Telangana Following Allu Arjun's Arrest
Allu Arjun's arrest has stirred a massive political storm with many industry bigwigs condemning the police action. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Minister of Mines G. Kishan Reddy wrote, “The arrest of Shri Allu Arjun is irresponsible & unwarranted. The intent behind this arrest seems motivated as the organizers of the show claim to have informed the concerned authorities in advance. Moreover the onus and responsibility of law & order lies with the police authorities and the arrest clearly intends to target an individual. The arrest also reminds us the targeting and witch-hunting of cine artists in the state. I condemn the arrest and high-handedness of the administration.”
17:58 IST, December 13th 2024
Blaming Allu Arjun Is Wrong: Ashoke Pandit
In a conversation with ANI, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared, “Every actor wants to see the audience reacting to his film. What happened to the woman is unfortunate. But blaming Arjun for this is wrong.”
17:56 IST, December 13th 2024
Actor Nani Calls Out Government Hypocrisy In Allu Arjun's Arrest Case
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Telugu actor Nani wrote, “I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society. That was an unfortunate incident and it was heart breaking. We should all learn from the disaster and be lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this.”
17:54 IST, December 13th 2024
Unbelievable And Heartbreaking: Rashmika Mandanna On Allu Arjun's Arrest
Rashmika Mandanna who features alongside Allu Arjun in the Pushpa franchise took to her social media account to condemn his arrest and pen a strong note. She wrote, “I can’t believe what I am seeing right now.. The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.”
17:39 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Granted Bail
In big relief, the Pushpa 2 star has been granted bail by the High Court.
17:28 IST, December 13th 2024
Strongly Condemn The Arrest Of Allu Arjun: MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and current President of YSR Congress Party penned a note in support of Allu Arjun. Condemning the Pushpa 2 actor's arrest he wrote, "The loss of a woman's life in the stampede at the Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad is incomparable to the family. At the same time,
@alluarjun expressed his sorrow over this and acted responsibly, saying that he would stand by the family. But how far is it fair to hold him directly responsible for this incident? Even though he was not involved in the stampede, it is not acceptable to frame criminal cases against Arjun and arrest him. I strongly condemn the arrest of Allu Arjun."
17:24 IST, December 13th 2024
VIDEO | Police Takes Away Allu Arjun To Chanchalguda Jail
Allu Arjun was arrested this morning in connection with the Pushpa 2 stampede case at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. Following a hearing in the High Court, the actor was sent on a 14-day judicial custody. A video of the police taking him to the Chandchalguda Jail is now viral.
17:16 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Remanded 14-Day Judicial Custody
In a big jolt to Allu Arjun, the actor has been remanded with a 14-day judicial custody. Advocate Suresh Babu confirmed that the court has sent the Pushpa 2 actor on remand till December 27. Allu Arjun has been moved to Chanchalguda jail.
16:51 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Fans Gather Outside Nampally Court | VIDEO
Fans of the Pushpa 2 star gathered outside the Nampally court in Hyderabad while the bench heard the Sandhya theatre stampede matter.
16:19 IST, December 13th 2024
Deceased's Husband Says He Is Ready To Withdraw Case, Was Unaware Of Arrest
The husband of a 35-year-old woman who lost her life during the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede has agreed to take back his case against the actor. He also stressed that the police did not inform him of him of Allu Arjun's arrest.
16:38 IST, December 13th 2024
No Negligence On My Client's Part: Sandhya Theatre's Lawyer
Allu Arjun's lawyer Advocate Niranjan Reddy said in court, “Allegation is that there was no prior information that Allu Arjun was coming. This is a false case. I have informed them on December 2.” He argued that the police had stamped and acknowledged the note.
The lawyer of Sandhya Theatre shared, "By any stretch of the imagination, this is not culpable homicide. I am seeking quashment. I argue that there is no negligence on my clients' part.”
16:28 IST, December 13th 2024
Massive Jolt To Allu Arjun?
The Telangana police have sought 14-day judicial custody for Allu Arjun in the Pushpa 2 stampede incident that occurred in Sandhya Theatre on December 4. However, the actor's lawyer has asserted that the court has not given a decision on the judicial custody and has given a later date for the hearing.
16:31 IST, December 13th 2024
Hearing Begins In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
The Telangana High Court has begun hearing on the Pushpa 2 stampede case in connection to which actor Allu Arjun was arrested from his residence today. Advocate Niranjan Reddy is arguing for the actor.
15:55 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun's 'Flower Nahi, Fire Hai' Hoodie Grabs Attention
Eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle message written on Allu Arjun's hoodie during his arrest. The actor donned an off-white sweatshirt that featured the famous Pushpa dialogue, “Flower nahi, Fire Hai".
15:45 IST, December 13th 2024
Arrested Allu Arjun Brought To Nampally Court In Hyderabad
Following his medical examination, Allu Arjun was brought to the Nampally Court where he will be presented in front of a judge.
15:30 IST, December 13th 2024
Blame Can't Be Placed On Just One Person: Varun Dhawan Supports Allu Arjun
Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Baby John spoke about Allu Arjun's arrest at the film's pre-release event. The actor supported the Pushpa 2 star and said, “Safety protocols can't be solely the responsibility of an actor. We can inform people around us. The incident was tragic and I express my condolences, but blame can't be placed on just one person.”
15:26 IST, December 13th 2024
Sandhya Theatre Sought Necessary Permissions
Leaked documents show that adequate police permission was sought before the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The notice clearly stated that Allu Arjun and other members of the film team would be present at the event. The theatre had requested extra police deployment for the same.
15:18 IST, December 13th 2024
Telangana CM Responds To Allu Arjun's Arrest
Following Allu Arjun's arrest, the Chief Minister Of Telangana Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy took to social media to issue a statement. The note read, “The law will take care of itself. I will have no involvement in this. All are equal before the law.”
15:05 IST, December 13th 2024
Naga Babu Konidela Arrives At Allu Arjun's Residence
Brother of Pawan Kalyan, actor and politician, Naga Babu Konidela arrived at the residence of Allu Arjun following his arrest.
14:58 IST, December 13th 2024
Not The Fault Of Allu Arjun: Raja Singh
MLA Raja Singh took to his social media account to pen a note in support of the Pushpa 2 actor. He stressed that the tragic incident that occurred at Sandhya Theatre was the fault of police authorities and not the actor.
14:52 IST, December 13th 2024
Megastar Chiranjeevi Arrives At Allu Arjun's Residence
After the arrest of Allu Arjun, Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi arrived at the residence of Allu Arjun and spoke to his family.
14:50 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Medical Examination Done
Doctors at Gandhi Hospital have confirmed that the Pushpa 2 star is in the best of health. Allu Arjun will now be taken to the court for hearing on the stampede incident.
14:37 IST, December 13th 2024
Telangana High Court To Hear Allu Arjun's Petition Today
Allu Arjun had filed a petition in Telangana High Court to remove his name from the FIR in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Following his arrest, the court has allowed him to expedite the petition and hear the matter today at 4 PM.
14:32 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Requests Urgent High Court Hearing
Allu Arjun has spoken to his lawyer to request an urgent High Court hearing relating to his arrest. The day before yesterday, the actor had moved the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him.
14:17 IST, December 13th 2024
No Arrest Memo Was Served: Allu Arjun's Team
Allu Arjun's team has broken silence on his arrest. They have alleged that the authorities served no arrest memo before taking him in custody.
14:15 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Fans Gather In Front Of Chikkadapally Police Station
Fans of the actor gathered outside the Chikkadapally police station where Allu Arjun has been taken into custody. Photos and videos of fans showing their support for the actor are now doing rounds on social media.
14:15 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Taken To Gandhi Hospital For Medical Examination
According to reports, the Hyderabad police took Allu Arjun to Gandhi hospital before bringing the Pushpa 2 actor to court. However, an official confirmation is awaited on the same.
13:59 IST, December 13th 2024
Police Issues First Statement Following Allu Arjun's Arrest
ACP L Ramesh Kumar confirmed the arrest of Allu Arjun. He said, “Yes, he (Actor Allu Arjun) has been arrested.”
13:57 IST, December 13th 2024
Game Changer Producer Arrives At Police Station
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer producer Dil Raju arrived at the Chikkadpally police station to support the actor.
13:52 IST, December 13th 2024
BRS President KTR Reacts To Allu Arjun's Arrest
BRS President and former Minister KTR took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a note in support of Allu Arjun. He wrote, “I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible. There is always space for respect & dignified conduct. I strongly condemn the high handed behaviour of Govt. Going by the same perverse logic, Revanth Reddy should be arrested for causing the death of two innocent people who died in Hyderabad because of the fear psychosis caused by Hydra #AlluArjunArrest”.
13:46 IST, December 13th 2024
Fans Rally Behind Allu Arjun After Actor's Arrest
Fans of Allu Arjun took to social media to express their disappointment on the actor's arrest. While some alleged that the Pushpa 2 star should not be blamed for the tragic incident, others objected to the way he was taken into custody.
13:38 IST, December 13th 2024
VIDEO | Police Arrests Allu Arjun From His Residence
A viral video shows a police officer taking the Pushpa 2 actor into custody. Allu Arjun can be seen in a casual outfit entering the lift of his Jubilee Hill residence with the officer.
13:46 IST, December 13th 2024
What Are The Charges Against Allu Arjun?
The Hyderabad police registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family. “Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI. The first arrests in the case made by the police were made by Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju, and G Vijay Chander, who were in charge of the lower balcony. The punishment under the charges can range from one year to ten years of imprisonment.
Read More: The Case In Which Allu Arjun Is Arrested, What Are The Charges Against Pushpa 2 Actor
13:25 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Taken To Chikkadpally Police Station
On December 5 Allu Arjun was arrested from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning in the stampede case.
Updated 15:14 IST, December 14th 2024