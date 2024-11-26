Allu Arjun Credits Pushpa Director Sukumar For 'Saving' His Career, Puts Feud Rumours To Rest

Allu Arjun has gathered a massive fan following and loyal base of followers. He is also refereed lovingly as Bunny, Icon star and Stylish star. Allu Arjun became a sensation when his 2021 film Pushpa became a rage amongst the netizens. As the actor is gearing up for Pushpa 2, he revealed how filmmaker Sukumar changed his career trajectory.

Allu Arjun: No one came to work with me

During the Pushpa 2 song launch event in Chennai, Allu Arjun recalled how no one wanted to work with him after his debut Gangotri. The actor said that filmmaker Sukumar had put faith in him and worked with him. At the event he mentioned that when he made his debut as a lead actor in Gangotri, it was a hit, but couldn’t deliver it as an actor. The debut filmmaker Sukumar gave me Arya which became a hit and since then there has been no looking back.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb

He said that if he had had to point out one person who had the maximum impact in life, it would be the filmmaker Sukumar. For the unversed, Sukumar had to skip the event as he was still busy with Pushpa 2 post-production work.

File photo of Sukumar | Source: Instagram

Will Pushpa 2 release on December 5?

Pushpa 2 makers have already commenced the promotions and pre-release events of the Allu Arjun starrer. Only a week away, there are reports that the post-production work will be completed by November 27. Although there is no official confirmation yet.

File photo of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 | Source: IMDb