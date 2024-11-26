Published 13:00 IST, November 26th 2024
Allu Arjun Credits Pushpa Director Sukumar For 'Saving' His Career, Puts Feud Rumours To Rest
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film is set to release in theatres on December 5.
Allu Arjun has gathered a massive fan following and loyal base of followers. He is also refereed lovingly as Bunny, Icon star and Stylish star. Allu Arjun became a sensation when his 2021 film Pushpa became a rage amongst the netizens. As the actor is gearing up for Pushpa 2, he revealed how filmmaker Sukumar changed his career trajectory.
Allu Arjun: No one came to work with me
During the Pushpa 2 song launch event in Chennai, Allu Arjun recalled how no one wanted to work with him after his debut Gangotri. The actor said that filmmaker Sukumar had put faith in him and worked with him. At the event he mentioned that when he made his debut as a lead actor in Gangotri, it was a hit, but couldn’t deliver it as an actor. The debut filmmaker Sukumar gave me Arya which became a hit and since then there has been no looking back.
He said that if he had had to point out one person who had the maximum impact in life, it would be the filmmaker Sukumar. For the unversed, Sukumar had to skip the event as he was still busy with Pushpa 2 post-production work.
Will Pushpa 2 release on December 5?
Pushpa 2 makers have already commenced the promotions and pre-release events of the Allu Arjun starrer. Only a week away, there are reports that the post-production work will be completed by November 27. Although there is no official confirmation yet.
Sukumar, known for his detailed and slow-paced filmmaking, faced delays partly due to Fahadh Faasil’s scheduling conflicts. Additional challenges further extended the shoot over several months. These delays have sparked speculation among social media users and industry insiders about the possibility of another postponement. Recently, the makers released the most anticipated song Kissik featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun.
