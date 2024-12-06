Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun Breaks Silence After Fan's Death, Says 'Will Meet Family'

Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun , his security team and Sandhya Theatre management are under scrutiny since a tragic incident happened at the premiere in Hyderabad. On Friday, December 6, Allu Arjun broke his silence and shared a video expressing his condolences over the death of a woman and his son, who suffered serious injuries during the stampede. In the video, the actor said that he and the entire Pushpa team stand in solidarity with his fan's family.

Allu Arjun is 'deeply heartbroken' by the death of his fan during Pushpa 2 stampede incident

The release of Pushpa 2 turned into a nightmare for a family after a woman, Revathi, died and her child was seriously injured due to a stampede. Now, taking to his X account, the Pushpa 2: The Rule actor reacted to the whole tragedy.

Allu Arjun expressed his condolence to the family and wrote, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey."

Allu Arjun announced ₹25 lakh relief to the family of the deceased fan

In his video statement, Allu Arjun said in Telegu, "When we went to watch Pushpa's premiere at RTC Crossroads [in Hyderabad], we never expected to hear such tragic news the next day. It was deeply disheartening to hear that a family was injured, and a lady named Revathi died due to her injuries. Watching movies in theatres is a cherished ritual, but this incident left us all heartbroken." (Translated text)

He further announced doing full help in expenses to the injured members and providing monetary help, he said in Telegu, "I would like to extend financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family. Additionally, we will take care of the medical expenses to ensure the injured members receive the best possible care. This is our way of showing that we are there for you, especially for the children in the family. My only request to all fans is to be cautious while enjoying our movies. Please take care and ensure you return home safely after watching the film." (Translated text)