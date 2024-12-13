Allu Arjun Not At Fault, Ready To Withdraw Case: Husband Of Woman Who Died At Pushpa 2 Premiere

The husband of a woman who died when fans jostled during the December 4 premiere show of 'Pushpa 2' at a film theatre here, said on Friday he doesn't hold the film's male lead Allu Arjun responsible for the tragedy.

Bhaskar, the woman's husband, stated he was "ready to withdraw" his case over the incident.

"Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case," he told reporters.

Bhaskar added he was not informed by the police about Arjun's arrest and learned about it only from the news.

His eight-year-old son, who suffered serious injuries in the incident, has been undergoing treatment at a private super-specialty hospital here.

The city police arrested Allu Arjun on Friday in connection with the woman's death. However, the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail.

A senior lawyer, however, stated that the investigation will continue unaffected, even if the woman's husband withdraws his complaint.

"Rightly or wrongly, the offence has been registered under Section 105 of the BNS, which is non-compoundable. Once a non-compoundable offence is registered, the complainant has no right to withdraw from the prosecution, even if they wish to. Their role is only to inform the police, and it is up to the police to register the case and carry out the investigation," Y Rama Rao, a senior lawyer, told PTI.