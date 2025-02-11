Allu Arjun's Father Clarifies He Meant No Harm By Talking About Ram Charan's Game Changer Debacle: He's Like My Son

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s political thriller Game Changer released in cinemas on January 10 and the film mixed received reviews from audience. Producer Allu Aravind who had earlier criticised the movie’s failure has now addressed about his remarks.

Allu Aravind’s breaks silence about his remarks on Game Changer

During a press conference in Hyderabad, Allu Aravind spoke about the controversy. He said, “That day when I addressed Dil Raju, I only meant that he saw loss and gain within a week. I was trolled so much for it.”

File photo of Allu Aravind | Source: Instagram

The veteran producer further said, “He is like my son…he is my only menalludu. I am his only mavayya. Our relationship is excellent, so please leave it alone. I understand now that I should not have brought it up at all”.

What did Allu Aravind say about film Game Changer?

During a pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel, Allu Aravind had spoke about the failure of S Shankar’s director Game Changer. The producer said, “Dil Raju made history recently. One of his films was like this (gesturing down, implying Game Changer), while another was like his (gesturing up, hiding at Sankranthi Vasthunam).

File photo of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani from Game Changer | Source: X

The clip sparked criticism from netizens. In the viral clip. Users took to comment section to express their views. One user wrote, “ GC is not RC failure….He gave 100%. He is best in his role, script selection”. “AlwaysRamCharan do you understand how they are enjoying your movie failures. See the cunningness of @GeethaArta and Dil Raju.”