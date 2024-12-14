Allu Arjun's Wife, Kids Break Down As Pushpa 2 Actor Returns Home After Spending Night In Jail

Allu Arjun Family: The Pushpa 2 actor walked out of Chanchalguda jail this morning after spending the night behind bars. After making a brief stop at his Geetha Arts office, the actor went straight home to his wife and children. A video of his emotional reunion with his wife Sneha Reddy and children is now doing rounds on social media.

Allu Arjun's wife breaks down, hugs the actor as he returns home

Allu Arjun's return to his home was an emotional affair for his family. The actor reunited with his wife, children and mother upon his return. The family was waiting for the actor outside and their reaction to his return was caught on camera.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy could be seen getting visibly emotional. She gave her husband a long, tight hug as soon as he made his way out of the car and into the house. Their son Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha too hugged their father and got emotional on seeing him. In a viral video, the Pushpa 2 star could be seen touching the feet of his mother and grandmother and taking their blessings.

Allu Arjun makes first statement after arrest

Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday, after being granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 13. This came after the actor was arrested in connection with a tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.