Allu Arjun Says ‘I’m Extremely Sorry…’ To Family Of Fan Who Died At Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede

Pushpa 2: The Rule has become a record-breaking success film with a blockbuster opening day collection. Unfortunately, a tragic stampede incident also occurred. Actor Allu Arjun , director Sukumar B, and the producers expressed their condolences on social media, but some netizens were upset that the actor did not apologise for the incident. On December 7, the team held a press meet in Hyderabad to celebrate the film’s success. During the event, both Arjun and Sukumar took the opportunity to address the tragedy that occurred at the film's premiere, offering their apologies to the family of the fan who lost their life in the stampede.

Allu Arjun, Sukumar said sorry for the demise fan’s family

At the event, director Sukumar took the stage first, expressing his gratitude to each member of his team by name for their contribution to making Pushpa 2: The Rule what it is today. At the end of his speech, he shared, “I have worked on this film for over 6 years, but for the past 3 days, I haven’t been happy. A director is always sensitive. Whether I work for 3 years or 6 years, I cannot create a life. My heart is broken due to what happened. I am deeply sorry for that... I apologise to the family and assure you that we will always support you.”

Sukumar | Image: X

Arjun also expressed his apologies to the grieving family, saying, “We are truly sorry. We didn’t know what had happened. I’ve been going to theatres on opening day for 20 years, and it’s very unfortunate that this occurred.”

Allu Arjun clarifies why it took him so long to react to the incident

Pushpa 2 actor explained that he did not leave the theatre midway because of the fan's death but because the management informed him it was causing a disruption. "I watched the film and left midway because management told me it was causing issues. We only found out the next day that Revathi had died; I was shocked," he said.

Arjun also addressed the delay in his response, revealing it took him 48 hours to process the incident. "It took me time to respond psychologically... I need time to stabilise and return to the table. It takes me time to process. When we heard what happened, we all blanked out. Sukumar garu became really emotional; all our energies went down," he explained.