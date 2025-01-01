Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh Spills Beans On Her Relationship With Antony Thattil, 7-Year Age Gap And First Meeting

Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil tied the knot in Goa in the presence of friends and family members. The couple have been in a relationship for a long period of time. In a recent interaction, she opened up about her dating life with Antony.

Keerthy Suresh on her relationship with Antony Thattil

In a interview with Galatta India, Keerthy Suresh said, “We go back to Orkut days, I took the initiative to hit on this guy. We were chatting for a good one month before we met at a restaurant. I was with my family, and I couldn’t meet him, so I winked at him and left.”

“Later, I said, if you have the guts, propose to me, dude. He first proposed to me in 2010 and things got serious in 2016. He gave me a promise ring I never removed till we got married, you can even see it in all my films”, she further said.

File photo of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil | Source: X

Keerthy got emotional while speaking and said, “Literally, it’s a dream because we’ve had nightmares of eloping. My heart was full, it was an emotional moment for us. We’ve always wanted this. We started dating when I was in 12th and he was seven years older than me, working in Qatar. Our relationship was long distance for six years.” She concluded by saying, “We only started living together during the pandemic. He has been very supportive of my career. If there’s anyone out there thinking this man is lucky to have me, trust me, I’m lucky to have him”.

File photo of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's marriage in Goa | Source: X

What’s next for Keerthy Suresh?

Keerthy Suresh recently made her Bollywood debut with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi, The action film which is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Theri (2016), released nationwide on December 25. The film is receieving great numbers at the box office

File photo of Keerthy Suresh in Baby John | Source: IMDb