Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Beats Ram Charan's Game Changer On Opening

Urvashi Rautela pens a note of gratitude for Daaku Maharaaj director

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who was last seen in the movie Jahangir National University , penned an open letter to Bobby Kolli, the director of her movie Daaku Maharaaj ahead of its release. In her letter, she spoke about their journey together from Waltair Veerayya to Daaku Maharaaj, and wished great success to the director. She wrote, “I write this letter with the deepest sense of gratitude and admiration for the incredible work you have done and continue to do. Our journey together, starting from Waltair Veerayya with the unforgettable Boss Party, has been nothing short of magical. Your faith in my abilities during that project touched me deeply, and the experience left me in awe of your talent, passion, and leadership”.



She continued, “Now, as we embark on Daaku Maharaaj, I see you pouring your heart and soul into every detail of this film. For the past two years, I've witnessed your tireless dedication, your unyielding vision, and your brilliance that sets you apart as one of the greatest directors of our time. This journey hasn't just been about creating a film, it's been about bringing a dream to life, and your commitment to that dream inspires me endlessly”. She further mentioned, “I pray to God with all my heart that Daaku Maharaaj becomes a monumental success. I hope it not only breaks records but also fulfills every wish and aspiration you hold. Your win is deeply personal to me because I know the sleepless nights, the creative energy, and the emotional investment you've made for this masterpiece”. The actress shared that the director deserves “nothing less than to be celebrated” as the number one in his field. “Thank you for your belief in me, for your kindness, and for your brilliance. Your journey is just beginning, and I can't wait to see you rise to even greater heights. Daaku Maharaaj will be a testament to your unmatched talent, and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to work with you. Here's to a future filled with nothing but joy, success, and the realization of your biggest dreams”, she added.