Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 3: NBK-Urvashi Rautela Starrer Slows Down, Shows No Growth On Pongal

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection: The Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela starrer hit the big screens on January 12. The film has maintained a steady pace at the box office despite new releases. The action drama has outperformed Ram Charan starrer Game Changer while failing to beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Daaku Maharaaj maintains steady pace at the box office

The Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, and Urvashi Rautela starrer seem to have left a lasting impression on social media users. Daaku Maharaaj was released on the same weekend as Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer. Despite the competition from the industry bigwig, the Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela starrer managed to register a strong opening.

A poster of Daku Maharaaj | Image: X



Daaku Maharaaj minted ₹25.35 crore at the domestic box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. On the first Monday of release, the movie raked in ₹12.8 crore, as per Sacnilk. On Tuesday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the movie minted ₹12 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimates. The three-day total of the NBK starrer is ₹50.15 crore.

Daaku Maharaaj surpasses Game Changer but fails to beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam

On Tuesday, Sankranthiki Vasthunam seems to have become the first choice of cine-goers on the occasion of Pongal. The movie has surpassed both Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj. The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer has minted ₹25 crore on its opening day, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has outperformed Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer | Image: X