Daaku Maharaaj Vs Game Changer Box Office Collections: NBK Starrer Outperforms Ram Charan's Film On First Monday

Game Changer Vs Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collections: Both the Ram Charan and Nandamuri Balakrishna starrers faced the heat of the first Monday on the occasion of Lohri. While both films maintained a good hold at the box office, the NBK starrer seemed to be the first choice of cine-goers. Game Changer is inches close to ₹100 crore in domestic collections, while Daaku Maharaaj is expected to mint ₹50 crore soon.

Game Changer inches closer to ₹100 crore despite controversies

The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer ran into controversies as soon as it was released. The makers of the movie were accused of inflating the box office collection, protecting a bigger number than the film actually minted. However, despite the controversies, the film has managed to collect a decent amount at the box office.

Daaku Maharaaj has performed better than Game Changer | Image: IMDb

Game Changer opened to a decent ₹51 crore. While the value is phenomenal, it is insipid when compared to recent big releases that have registered records on opening day. The movie minted ₹21.6 crores on the first Saturday. Despite it being a non-working day, Game Changer raked in ₹15.9 crores on the third day of theatrical release, which was a Sunday. On the first Monday of release, the movie registered a further decline with ₹8.50 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The movie has amassed a total of ₹97 crore and will soon breach the ₹100 crore mark.

Daaku Maharaaj records phenomenal first Monday

The Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, and Urvashi Rautela starrer seem to have left a lasting impression on social media users. Daaku Maharaaj was released on the same weekend as Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer. Despite the competition from the industry bigwig, the Nandamuri Balakrishna-Urvashi Rautela starrer managed to register a strong opening.



A poster of Daku Maharaaj | Image: X