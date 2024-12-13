Allu Arjun Sips Coffee, Smiles Casually During Arrest In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. A controversy has erupted over the rushed manner in which the actor was taken into custody by the police. Reportedly, he "objected" to his arrest as cops reached his residence in Banjara Hills and did not let him finish his breakfast and barged into his bedroom.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's attire during his detainment is seen as a subtle reaction to his arrest in the case. He was seen sipping coffee and smiling casually, with his wife Sneha Reddy and brother Allu Sirish by his side.

Allu Arjun at the promotions of Pushpa 2 | Image: X

Allu Arjun's viral video at the time of his arrest

During his arrest, Allu Arjun wore a hoodie that alluded to a popular dialogue from his movie Pushpa. The caption on his T-shirt read, "Flower nahi fire hai". While the actor has been wearing the movie merchandise during the promotions of Pushpa 2: The Rule, many thought it was a subtle jibe at his rushed arrest. Netizens soon started decoding the "message" that Allu Arjun's T-shirt carried during his arrest.

He was seen sipping coffee from his cup as his wife Sneha Reddy stood beside him. He smiled wide as cops surrounded him. Before cops took him away in their vehicle, Allu Arjun kissed Sneha Reddy on her cheek.

The charges against Allu Arjun in Sandhya Theatre stampede case

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family. A woman named Revathi, 35, died following a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The screening was attended by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna . Revati's 8-year-old son was also hospitalised following the incident and is currently under treatment.

Allu Arjun at a prmotional event of Pushpa 2 | Image: X