Published 17:52 IST, February 2nd 2025

'Every Major Decision In My Life...': Naga Chaitanya Reveals His Go-To Person For Advice, Can You Guess Who It Is?

Naga Chaitanya opened up about his bond within family and wife Sobhita Dhulipala. He will next be seen in Thandel and will release in theatres on February 7.

File of Naga Chaitanya | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 last year in Hyderabad at Annapurna Studios. Post their wedding, the couple are busy with their respective projects. Naga Chaitanya who is all geared up for his upcoming film Thandel, opened up about his bond with his family and wife.

Naga Chaitanya takes decisions after input from wife Sobhita?

According to report, Naga Chaitanya opened up his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. He revealed that how he confides in her about everything and values her opinion. The Laal Singh Chadha actor also said that every major decision in his life he takes only after Sobhita’s input.

File photo of Sobhita Dhulipala | Source: Instagram

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala first met at the actor's residence years ago. The actress was invited to their residence by Chay's father Nagarjuna who liked her performance in the 2018 Telugu spy film Goodachari. At the time, Naga Chaitanya only met the Made In Heaven actress in passing. They had their first conversation in April 2022 when they added each other on social media. 

Naga Chaitanya-Sohbhita Dhulipala’s wedding

On August 8 2024, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Months later, the couple tied the knot in Annapurna Studios, which is owned by the actor's family. The actress shared photos from their December 4 wedding with the caption, “Am I dancing for Mangalyam or for the sake of our life?”

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Open Up On Their Journey From Acquaintances To Marriage! - IMDb
File photo of Sobhita Dhulipala | Source: Instagram

The intimate yet star-studded affair was graced by luminaries such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, NTR, and celebrated couples like Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela and Mahesh Babu -Namrata Shirodkar. The couple also visited Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh post their wedding. As per reports they performed 'rudrabhishek' in the temple. The newlyweds were accompanied by Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna.

Updated 17:52 IST, February 2nd 2025

