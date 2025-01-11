Game Changer: ₹100 Crore Fake Collection Charge To Viral Memes, Ram Charan Starrer Becomes A Trolling Point

Game Changer: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer political thriller hit the big screens on January 10. However, amid mixed reviews of the Shankar directorial, the makers have also been accused of inflating box office collections to the tune of ₹100 crore and more. Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with memes and funny clips that showed empty theatres playing Game Changer. Has the movie flopped or trolls are targeting it for laughs?

Ram Charan in a poster of Game Changer | Image: X

Did the makers inflate Game Changer box office numbers?

There has been a vast gap in the box office figures reported by tracking websites and the numbers the makers have claimed Game Changer registered worldwide on its opening day. While Sacnilk said that the India collection of the movie stood at a little over ₹51 crore mark, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the producers of Game Changer, shared that it minted ₹186 crore worldwide on day 1. This puts the overseas biz of the Shankar directorial at over ₹130 crore, which is highly unlikely.

The discrepancy in box office collection has become the subject of trolling on social media. In the past Prabhas, Jr NTR and Thalapathy Vijay have been accused of inflating box office collections. "Most box office analysts say it made around 75-85 CR worldwide. But the producer inflated the numbers by a whopping 100 CR (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one said, "Almost every movie inflates 10% some do max 20%. This is almost 150% inflation that too with corporate bookings. Unprecedented (sic)."

Is Game Changer running in empty theatres?

A video went viral in which one of the moviegoers was seen watching an Allu Arjun movie on their phone inside a theatre that was playing Game Changer. A new clip has surfaced that shows the movie playing inside empty theatres and a look-alike of Ram Charan sitting by himself as others are distracted inside the theatres.