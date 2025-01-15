Game Changer Box Office Day 5: Sankranti Biz Boost Helps Ram Charan Starrer Becomes 1st ₹100 Crore Indian Grosser Of 2025

Game Changer Box Office Day 5: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer political thriller Game Changer has been receiving mixed reviews on social media after it hit the big screens on January 10, ahead of the big Sankranti holiday. Despite good buzz, the box office response to the film has not been so good. However, on its 5th day after release, the movie has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, majorly due to the slight boost it received on the Sankranti festival.

Game Changer released on January 10 | Image: X

Game Changer box office collection report

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer had a decent start at the box office. The movie collected over ₹51 crore in all languages in India on day 1. Hindi has emerged as its second biggest market after the Telugu states. On the Sankranti holiday, the business of the film was better than on the weekdays as it got a little push. In India, the collection of the film stands at ₹106 crore and the overseas biz stands at ₹140.7 crore.

Game Changer is Kiara and Ram Charan's 2nd film together | Image: X

Meanwhile, Game Changer makers have also been at the receiving end of criticism for inflating box office numbers. On January 11, Sri Venkateswara Creations shared that the movie had minted ₹186 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, many claimed that there was over ₹100 crore difference between what the makers claimed and the "actual collections" were.

Ram Charan writes a note of gratitude for the fans

Ram Charan thanked his fans for their "unwavering" love and support for Game Changer and also wished everyone a joyous Makar Sankranti. In a note, the RRR actor wrote, "This Sankranti, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success."