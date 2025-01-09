Published 22:28 IST, January 9th 2025
Game Changer: Can Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Work At Hindi Box Office? Here's The Final Day 1 Advance Booking
The collection of Game Changer in Hindi on the opening day could touch ₹10 crore mark and even soar upwards if the word-of-mouth is good.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Game Changer: Amid much anticipation, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is releasing on the big screens on January 10. The movie is expected to set the tone for 2025 as it looks to bank on the Sankranti holiday. The political action drama directed by Shankar is expected to wrap up its advance booking at around ₹30 crore mark in all languages, with collections in the Telugu market leading. After Ram Charan catapulted into the pan-India limelight, hopes are being pinned on the Hindi version of the film to work.
Game Changer to work at Hindi box office?
According to Sacnilk, the advance booking of Ram Charan's game Changer is decent in the Hindi belt. Till now, the movie has sold over 1.1 lakh tickets for its 2D version in Hindi from 6355 shows. Other formats have sold tickets over 6000. The collections in advance bookings in Hindi stand at ₹2.86 crore for the opening day.
While the figures may seem less, it's more than what Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR's Devara collected in its advance bookings. The Hindi collections of Devara was ₹7 crore on day 1. Going by this, the collection of Game Changer in Hindi could touch ₹10 crore and soar upwards if the word-of-mouth is good.
Game Changer could mark the end of Pushpa 2 reign
Game Changer will look to end the terrific run of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 in Hindi after the film released on December 5 and conquered the box office. After 36 days, Pushpa 2 has collected over ₹800 crore in Hindi, which is a record for any movie in the language. If game Changer works well, it could finally end the Pushpa 2 storm.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:28 IST, January 9th 2025