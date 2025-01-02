Search icon
Published 17:27 IST, January 2nd 2025

Game Changer Delay? Brahmanandam The Reason Behind Hurdle In CBFC Clearance For Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer

Game Changer: The Ram Charan starrer seems to have faced some trouble after CBFC raised 2 surprising objections to the film. It was passed with U/A certificate.

Game Changer poster and Brahmanandam file photo | Image: Instagram

Game Changer: The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The trailer launch of the film was held in Hyderabad today, January 2. The movie has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, it is being reported that the board raises two surprising objections to the same.

Brahmanandam becomes a hurdle in Game Changer CBFC certification

The film certification board has raised two objections before passing Game Changer for release. The specific modification requests have stirred a row among social media users. The movie has obtained a U/A certificate with a total runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes. This came at the cost that was paid by actor Brahmanandam.
 

A file photo of Brahmanandam who features in Game Changer | Image: Instagram

The first change requested by CBFC revolved around Brahmanandam. The board insisted that the title ‘Padma Shri’ be remove from the actr's name in the credit. This comes after a December 2013 ruling by the Andhra Pradesh High Court which directed actors Mohan Babu and Brahmanandam to return their Padma Shir honours as they misused the title by adding it to their names in movie credits. However, there is no record of the actors returning the award.

Game Changer title also becomes an issue for CBFC 

Another surprising modification made by the film certification board is the film's title. The CBFC stated that along with English, the film's title should be reflected in Telugu as well. This has puzzled social media users who pointed out that Telugu movies before this like Kalki 2898 AD had only English titles and that never became an issue.
 

Official poster of Ram Charan's Game Changer | Image: Instagram

Game Changer stars Ram Charan in a dual role, alongside a stellar cast including Kiara, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani. The film is set to release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.



 

Updated 17:27 IST, January 2nd 2025

