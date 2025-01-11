Game Changer Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan's Film Remains Steady, Touches ₹15 Crore Mark

Game Changer Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film is doing well in the Hindi circuit and after registering a decent opening in the Northern belts, it remained steady on the second day at the box office. Interestingly, while the movie witnessed around 60% drop in its collection in Telugu on its second day, the Hindi biz remained unaffected.

Hindi biz of Game Changer remains steady on day 2

The Hindi and Tamil versions of Game Changer remained affected on Saturday. While mixed reviews severely hit the Telugu and overall domestic business on day 2, the figures in Hindi remained the same as the opening day, in the range of ₹7-7.5 crore. The collection in Hindi in two days since the film's release stands at ₹15 crore. Domestically, Game Changer biz stands at ₹86 crore, which is on the lower side given it released during Sankranti.

Game Changer marks Shankar's debut in Tollywood

The political action film, which made its debut in theatres worldwide on Friday, marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar’s foray in Telugu cinema after directing several commercially-successful Tamil titles such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran and 2.0. Production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a day one box office collection of the movie on its social media handles.

