Game Changer Pre-release Event Turns Tragic As 2 Ram Charan Fans Die, Producer Dil Raju Pledges ₹10 Lakh Financial Aid

Game Changer is the next big release of Tollywood starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The pre-release event which took place on January 4, 2025 in Rajahmundry, took a tragic turn after two fans lost their lives on their way to home. Film’s producer Dil Raju offered financial aid to each victim’s family.

Producer Dil Raju assures support to families of two victims

Two fans Arava Manikantha (23) and Thokada Charan (22) hailing from Kakinada district were reportedly travelling by bike when a van collided with them near Vadisaleru at around 9:30 pm. According to reports, despite being rushed to Peddapuram Hospital, both succumbed to their injuries.

Game Changer makers took to their X handle and wrote, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of Shri. Manikanta and Shri. Charan during these challenging times. Producer Dil Raju Garu has pledged ₹10 lakhs and assured his support to the families of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident following the #GameChanger event.” According to reports, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also announced a financial aid of ₹5 lakhs for each family. He mourned the loss and slammed the previous government for neglecting the ADB Road between Kakinada and Rajahmundry.

Recently, Allu Arjun faced a significant amount of legal trouble following the stampede incident at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Stampede that led to the death of a 39-year old woman and serious injuries to her 10-year old son. Allu Arjun was granted regular bail in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case on Friday, January 3, by the Nampally Court. The actor reported to Chikkadpally Police Station here on January 5, as a condition laid down by a city court while granting him regular bail.

More details about Game Changer

Recently, Andhra Pradesh government has approved the Game Changer ticket rates hike by Rs 135 (including GST) at single screens and Rs 175 (incl GST) at multiplexes. the Andhra Pradesh government issued a G.O. in this regard, allowing up to 6 shows (including the benefit shows at 1 AM) on January 10. The benefit shows have been capped at Rs 600 (including GST) per ticket.

