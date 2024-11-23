Game Changer: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Becomes First Indian Film To Achieve THIS Feat

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is one of the most highly anticipated pan-India films. Directed by S.Shankar, this political action thriller has been making waves ever since its announcement, be it songs, or for their action sequences. In the latest development, the film has created history after the makers made an announcement which has definitely caught the attention of the fans.

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer scripts history

Ram Charan's Game Changer is now all set to a world-wide release. The makers of the film also took to X to announce this exciting update and fans couldn’t keep calm. The pre-release event for the first time ever will happen in USA. Along with the poster, they caption read, “Mega Massive Event in the USA. The pre-release event of Game Changer will happen in the USA- the first time ever for an Indian cinema. Curtis Culwell Center, 4999 Naaman Forest Garland TX 75040, 21st December, 6 pm onwards, See you soon, America, Event by Charisma Entertainment”.

Excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Game is about to change”. Another user wrote, “Game changer team is unpredictable”. “This is truly pathbreaking. Ram Charan is a trend setter”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in Game Changer | Source: Instagram

More details about Game Changer

Helmed by S Shankar, Game Changer features Ram Charan in different look, multiple roles. Kiara Advani, plays the female lead of the film. Game Changer is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. The officer, in a bid to reform the system, takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections to overhaul the governance system. Producer Dil Raju is backing the project user the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Poster of Game Changer featuring Ram Charan | Source: IMDb