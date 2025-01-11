Game Changer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan Starrer Surpasses RRR, Mints Over ₹180 Crore

Game Changer Box Office Collection Worldwide: Ram Charan's political drama hit the theatres on Friday, January 10. The movie witnessed a decent opening at the box office in India, whereas worldwide it was able to beat RRR's global opening. However, it failed to dethrone Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 by around ₹100 crore.

Game Changer box office collection worldwide day 1

The official X handle of Game Changer shared the post informing the followers that the movie minted ₹186 crore worldwide on the first day of its release. "The king's arrival is setting the box office ablaze. #GameChanger takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE. #BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1."

The movie was able to surpass RRR's opening day collection - ₹133 crore, but couldn't beat Pushpa 2 as on the first day it earned ₹280 crore worldwide. However, seeing the trend, the movie is likely to give a tough fight to Pushpa 2 worldwide.

Game Changer box office collection day 1

In India, the movie managed to earn ₹51.25 crore at the box office with ₹42 crore in Telugu, followed by Hindi language at ₹7 crore and Tamil version at ₹2.1 crore, per Sacnilk. Game Changer had an overall 51.32 per cent Telugu Occupancy on Friday in the 2D version with a maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (71.50 per cent).

The coming days will be crucial for the Ram Charan starrer as the movie will look to make the most of the festive period while it still enjoys a solo run at the ticket window.

What else do we know about Game Changer?