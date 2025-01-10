Game Changer X Review: Ram Charan's Appanna Role Called 'National Award Winning Performance'

Game Changer X Review: Ram Charan's political drama has finally hit the theatres today, January 10, after a much delay. Essaying dual roles, the movie shows Ram striving to combat corrupt politicians for destroying his father Appanna's dream of a corruption-free country. Even before the movie's release, it was creating a heavy buzz and now when the movie is finally out, the movie buffs have flooded the social media handles with their reviews. The movie has garnered mostly positive reviews, with people praising Ram Charan's performance. However, few netizens have questioned the logic behind several stunt scenes.

Is Ram Charan starrer Game Changer worth the money?

X is flooded with the reviews of Game Changer with everyone hailing Ram Charan's performance, particularly his Appanna character. A user wrote, "Appanna character. One of the best performance in #RamCharan career." Another wrote, "Ram Charan deserves immense applause for his dedication in Game Changer".

A third user wrote a detailed review, "First Half - Good, Second Half - Very Good. Overall Shankar Sir Taking, @MusicThaman. Bro Songs, BGM, Grandeur Visuals, Last But not the Least, Mega Powerstar #RamCharan Acting Especially as Appanna was. Finally Blockbuster Congratulations to Entire Team of Game Changer."

A user wrote, "#GameChanger is not an average, one-time watchable, or an okayish film, It's nothing short of an extraordinary story telling with stunning performances. So slap and show no mercy on those who try to undermine the film for personal vendetta."

Jayaram, who has a cameo appearance in Game Changer, is being hailed for his performance. A user wrote, "Surprisingly #Jayaram character worked well in #GameChanger. His comedy and fun batters with SJ Surya were hilarious. Best comic relief character in recent times."

However, a user criticised a particular stunt scene that shows Ram Charan cutting the rope of people lying on a track from a helicopter. "Where is Logic?? Where is Physics ?? Lord Issac Shankar Newton. Cringe lo Indian 2 ni minchipoyyindhi ga."

Game Changer songs Naanaa Hyraanaa, Lyraanaa and Jaana Hairaan Saa were edited out of the movie

On early Friday, the official page of Game Changer shared disappointing news for the fans. They shared that songs Naanaa Hyraanaa, Lyraanaa and Jaana Hairaan Saa have been edited out of the movie due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. They are trying to add the missing contents by January 14. "Everyone's favourite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th."