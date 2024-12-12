Keerthy Suresh Wedding: 1st Glimpse From Venue Reveals Decor, Guests Set For 'Greatest Adventure'

Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with businessman Antony Thattil in Goa . As disclosed by the bride's father, the event will be a private affair, with only close friends and family members of the couple in attendance. The longtime relationship between Keerthy and Antony will finally culminate with nuptials on December 12 and a glimpse of the wedding venue has surfaced on social media.

Keerthy Suresh will wed businessman Antony Thattil in Goa | Image: X

Keerthy's wedding decor revealed

A photo was shared by Keerthy on her Instagram stories that gave a glimpse of the wedding venue in Goa. The location is expected to be a resort where the couple will exchange vows in a traditional ceremony. In the image, the decor hinted at the pastel theme of the wedding. The welcome sign for the guests read, "Welcome to our greatest adventure - Keerthy and Antony." Beautiful white and pink flowers adorned the signage.

A glimpse from Keerthy Suresh wedding venue | Image: X

What do we know about Keerthy Suresh's wedding?

About her low-key nuptials with Antony Thattil, Keerthy Suresh's father told IANS, "The two have been friends since Class 12. The wedding will take place in Goa in December. The exact date is yet to be decided as she is presently finishing her debut film in Hindi (Baby John),” said Kumar.

Keerhty Suresh voiced Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD | Image: X