Keerthy Suresh Wedding: 1st Glimpse From Venue Reveals Decor, Guests Set For 'Greatest Adventure'
Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil will seal their love in the holy bond of matrimony in Goa on December 12. See a glimpse of the venue in Goa.
Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with businessman Antony Thattil in Goa . As disclosed by the bride's father, the event will be a private affair, with only close friends and family members of the couple in attendance. The longtime relationship between Keerthy and Antony will finally culminate with nuptials on December 12 and a glimpse of the wedding venue has surfaced on social media.
Keerthy's wedding decor revealed
A photo was shared by Keerthy on her Instagram stories that gave a glimpse of the wedding venue in Goa. The location is expected to be a resort where the couple will exchange vows in a traditional ceremony. In the image, the decor hinted at the pastel theme of the wedding. The welcome sign for the guests read, "Welcome to our greatest adventure - Keerthy and Antony." Beautiful white and pink flowers adorned the signage.
What do we know about Keerthy Suresh's wedding?
About her low-key nuptials with Antony Thattil, Keerthy Suresh's father told IANS, "The two have been friends since Class 12. The wedding will take place in Goa in December. The exact date is yet to be decided as she is presently finishing her debut film in Hindi (Baby John),” said Kumar.
“Antony is an engineer by profession and after working in Qatar he returned to Kochi briefly and is now engaged in wholesale business in Venetian Blinds,” Kumar added. He further revealed that the wedding in Goa is going to be a very close affair and will see very few people. “We are deciding whether to have a reception and if it happens, it is likely to be in Thiruvananthapuram,” said Kumar.
