Mohan Babu's Bail Plea In Journalist Assault Case Denied? Actor Clears Air, Slams 'False Propaganda'

Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned to December 19 the hearing on anticipatory bail petition of veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu in the attempt to murder case booked against him for attacking a television journalist. Mohan Babu sought interim orders, directing police not to arrest him till the next hearing of his petition. However, the court declined to pass any orders to bar police from taking any action. The actor has now reacted to the same.

Mohan Babu reacts to rumours around his anticipatory bail

On December 14, Mohan Babu took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a clarification about his anticipatory bail. The veteran Telugu actor shared that the rumours around the case are all false and alleged a ‘false propaganda’ has been put in place against him. He also asserted that he is on medical care at his residence at the moment.

In his note, Mohan Babu wrote, “False propaganda is being circulated.! Anticipatory bail has NOT been rejected and currently. I am under medical care in my home. I request the media to get the facts right.” His note is now doing rounds on social media.

Mohan Babu booked for murder after assault on journalist

The veteran actor, who is also a former Member of Parliament, was booked for attempting to murder after he attacked a reporter on a television channel after grabbing the mike. The reporter was injured and was admitted to a hospital. The incident occurred on Tuesday night during the chaos at Mohan Babu’s house in Jalpally amid a dispute with his actor son Manchu Manoj. Rachakonda Police, initially registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 118 (1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or substances) against Mohan Babu, later added section 109 (attempt to murder).

The FIR was registered on a complaint by M. Satyanarayana, a reporter for Telangana news channel TV9. Mohan Babu attacked the TV reporter when the latter had gone to his residence in Jalpally to cover the ongoing dispute between the veteran actor and his actor son Manchu Manoj. Journalists had staged protests on Wednesday, demanding the police to book an attempt to murder case. They had also demanded an apology from Mohan Babu, who is also a former Member of Parliament. Mohan Babu, who was also admitted to hospital on Tuesday night and was discharged on Thursday, apologised to the journalist and TV9. Mohan Babu posted a letter on X to express regret over the unfortunate incident.