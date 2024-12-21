My Low Point, Facing Character Assassination: Allu Arjun Emotional PC Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun , who is released on interim bail over the stampede case, held a press conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills today, December 21. He addressed the remarks made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in the state assembly and emotionally said he is "facing character assassination". The press conference, which was supposed to start at 7 PM, was delayed. For this, the actor apologised and said it took him time to "centre himself." He called the tragic stampede incident an "unfortunate accident for which no one was at fault, including police," and paid his condolences to the grieving family.

I feel humiliated: Allu Arjun at a press conference

Allu Arjun called the theatres his "temple" and it hurts him that such an unfortunate incident happened. "I am not here to blame anybody or any political party. The main reason for the press meet is there is a lot of misinformation, false allegations and miscommunication about things I’ve allegedly said. I feel humiliated, and this is character assassination. People have known me for 20 years now, would I speak like this? I have earned this respect and credibility. And now in one night, it has been sabotage. I am unable to even go to work.”

He further addressed the allegations made by a minister that the actor was okay with a woman's death and people being hospitalised during the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede. “I am sorry something this unfortunate happened in my presence. When people claim I said it’s okay someone died or is hospitalised, that’s character assassination. It hurts me to see false allegations levelled against me. I was not being irresponsible when I went to the theatre; nothing of this sort has happened in 20 years.” The actor claimed that despite wanting to he hasn't watched Pushpa 2 in theatres.

Allu Arjun on unable to visit the 8-year-old injured child at the hospital

Speaking about the boy, who is currently on a ventilator after suffering serious injuries during the stampede, the actor said he is getting "hourly updates" about the kid's health. He shared that he is progressing and getting better. He further shared that his whole attempt is to produce good entertainment for the audience.

He further shared that he only had "best intention". He couldn't visit the injured child due to the case filed against him. "I wanted to do it. That's why I left a video message."