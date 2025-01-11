Search icon
Published 17:05 IST, January 11th 2025

Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Enjoy Quality Time With Friends, Unseen Photo Goes Viral

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's fun time with friends | Image: X

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made headlines as they exchanged vows on December 4, 2024 in a highly anticipated wedding ceremony after nearly two years of dating. A picture from their recent gathering with close friends has now gone viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s gala time with friends, pic goes viral

Telugu actor Sushanth Anumolu took to X featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita enjoying a happy moment with their close friends. Chay was looking dapper in a brown sweatshirt, while Sobhita looked stunning in a maroon outfit. In the picture, the couple along with friends were all smiles while they posed for the camera.

Relationship timeline of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala first met at the actor's residence years ago. The actress was invited to their residence by Chay's father Nagarjuna who liked her performance in the 2018 Telugu spy film Goodachari. At the time, Naga Chaitanya only met the Made In Heaven actress in passing. They had their first conversation in April 2022 when they added each other on social media. The couple spoke about their shared love for food on Instagram.

Two weeks later Naga Chaitanya took a flight to Mumbai to have lunch with his now wife. Talking to the New York Times, Sobhita shared, “That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way.” The actor added, “I’m not a fan of texting. I’m not a fan of communicating on social media.” They met again at an Amazon Prime Video event. About the meeting, Sobhita recalled, “I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history.”

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Open Up On Their Journey From Acquaintances To Marriage! - IMDb
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala | Source: IMDb

In the same conversation, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya also revealed their holidays and how the actor proposed. Their first trip was to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka along with the Chay's friends. Speaking about the trip, the actress shared, “Our dissimilarities really kept us interested and curious about each other."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:05 IST, January 11th 2025

