Pushpa 2 Already Surpasses Stree 2 To Become 2nd Biggest Opener Of 2024, Can It Beat Kalki 2898 AD?

Pushpa 2 Advanced Bookings: The Allu Arjun starrer is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 4. After significant delays, the Sukumar directorial is one of the most anticipated movies. In a rare feat, the actioner has already surpassed major biggies of the year to secure a spot in the year's biggest openers.

Pushpa 2 advanced bookings shatter records

Pushpa 2 advanced booking opened on December 1. Since then the film has registered a smashing response at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun starrer has raked in ₹65.44 Cr in the domestic market through pre-sales. With a few more hours to go before the film's release, it is expected to mint much more in advance.

Pushpa 2 is guaranteed to open at a minimum of ₹65.44 Cr, collected on day 1 advanced till now. Trade experts and industry insiders believe that the film can easily breach the ₹100 crore mark on opening day. Before Pushpa: The Rule, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD holds the record of being the highest grosser of the year with ₹95.3 Cr in India. It remains to be seen if the Allu Arjun starrer can clinch the top spot. Other than Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2 (₹52 Cr) and GOAT (₹ 44 Cr) are also on the list of this year's highest grosser.

Pushpa 2 breaches ₹100 crore in worldwide advanced booking

Not just in India, the Pushpa 2 craze seems to have gripped overseas as well. Movie makers announced "#Pushpa2TheRule crosses the 100 CRORES mark with advance bookings. THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is on a record-breaking spree (sic).” As per reports with its unprecedented advanced bookings, the Allu Arjun starrer has broken records of Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022) holds the record for the highest opening-day collection for an Indian film, with ₹223 crore worldwide.