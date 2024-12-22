Published 14:32 IST, December 22nd 2024
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Collections Of Allu Arjun Starrer Jump Again In 3rd Weekend
Pushpa 2 Hindi collection has contributed over 50 percent to the India biz of the Allu Arjun starrer. The film directed by Sukumar was released on December 5.
Pushpa 2 Box Office: While controversy surrounds Allu Arjun over the death of a fan in the stampede incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, Pushpa 2 business picked up again in its 3rd weekend. The movie has now entered the ₹1000 crore club in India in nett collections in all languages, joining Baahubali 2 in the elite club.
Pushpa 2 tops Baahubali 2 India collections
According to Sacnilk, Baahubali 2 has a company in the ₹1000 crore nett club in India as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule joined the lone leader after more than 7 years. The closest to reach the Prabhas starrer was Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) with ₹860 crore nett collection. However, Pushpa 2 has not only surpassed that but went on to join the former, taking just 16 days as the fastest film to achieve this rare box office milestone.
A common factor here is that just like Baahubali 2, more than 50 percent of Pushpa 2 collection has come from the Hindi version. In 17 days so far, Pushpa 2 has minted over ₹650 crore in Hindi out of is ₹1000+ crore nett total in India. It is also the biggest Hindi grosser of all time and the first to breach the ₹600 crore mark. At this pace, it will enter the ₹700 crore club, a first for a Hindi film.
Baahubali 2 vs Pushpa 2: Which film leads at the box office
In terms of gross collections, SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2 is still at the top with over ₹1400 crore collection in all versions in India. However, Pushpa 2 is expected to outgross the Prabhas starrer in the long run. The pan-India film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasl. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar who is also set to make the third installment in the franchise, Pushpa: The Rampage.
