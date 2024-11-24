Pushpa 2 Kissik Song Out, Sreeleela-Allu Arjun's Chemistry Is Wildfire In Peppy Song

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited movies of the year. A sequel to the 2021 actioner, the drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5 after several delays. The makers have finally dropped the most-awaited song Kissik featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun.

Kissik song poster fetuaring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela | Image: X

Kissik song featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela out

The DSP-composed track is peppy and upbeat. ‘Dancing Queen’ Sreeleela has a terrific screen presence as she matches steps with Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj. The hook steps see them grooving together. The lavish set created for the song shoot hints that Pushpa Raj's journey in the smuggling business is only hitting new heights.

While many liked Kissik song and praised it on social media, some compared it with Samantha's Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. “But Oo Antava was something else,” wrote a social media user. Another one commented, “DSP could not match up to his own standards.” wrote another.

All about Pushpa 2

The upcoming Telugu action drama film Pushpa 2 is directed and written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa 2 is written by Sukumar, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna , Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh and Ajay Ghosh.

Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: X