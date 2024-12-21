Published 10:15 IST, December 21st 2024
Pushpa 2 On Big Screens, Not OTT: Makers Give Clarity On Allu Arjun Starrer's Digital Premiere
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pushpa 2 finally released in theatres and has created massive storm. The makers are yet to announce the OTT release date.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is breaking records ever since it released on December 5. From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj’s entry scene to Jatara festival, the film has created massive storm and hype amongst the netizens. With everyone eagerly waiting for the film to make its way to digital platform, the makers have issued statement.
When will Pushpa 2 premiere on OTT?
There were rumours of Pushpa 2 to release on OTT platform. But, Mythri Movie Makers has put rest to these rumours. The production house took to X and wrote, “There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest film Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It’s #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide”.
As soon as the post was dropped, fans were disappointed. One user wrote, “Thanks ra babu”. Another user wrote, “It won’t be on any OTT before 56 days…brilliant decision”. “Pushpa rules”, wrote the third user.
Where can you watch Pushpa 2 on OTT?
Pushpa 2 will be releasing on streaming giant Netflix and the makers prior to its release had announced it with a poster on their Instagram handle. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi as a post theatrical release!”.
As per report in Aakashvaani, Pushpa 2’s digital rights have been sold by makers to the streaming giant Netflix for ₹270 crore. Reportedly, the deal has been signed by the makers and the OTT giants, making it one of the costliest and high-end deals in Indian cinema so far. Netflix has bought the rights for its post-theatrical release across all languages.
