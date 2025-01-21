Published 12:41 IST, January 21st 2025
Pushpa 2 Reloaded: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's Actioner Falls Victim To Piracy, HD Version Leaks Online
Pushpa 2 Reloaded has leaked on various piracy websites, including Filmyzilla, allowing users to download the Allu Arjun starrer on their phones or desktops.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered several box office records after its release on December 5. Riding on its huge success, the makers launched an extended version in cinemas called Pushpa 2 Reloaded, which included extra scenes. Despite its strong performance, the film has unfortunately become a target of piracy.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's HD version gets leaked online
Pushpa 2 Reloaded has leaked on various piracy websites, including Filmyzilla, allowing users to download the Allu Arjun starrer on their phones or desktops. It is available in multiple resolutions, such as HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p, and in both Telugu and Hindi languages.
Initially scheduled for release on January 11, the film faced delays due to technical issues. The updated version includes 20 extra minutes of fresh content, showcasing the fierce rivalry between Pushparaj and SP Shekhawat with gripping action sequences.
Netizens react to continues movie leak
Meanwhile, social media users sharing screenshots showing Pushpa 2: Reloaded being streamed on pirated websites. However, many netizens urged everyone to watch the film in theatres for the best experience. The post on X read, "Pushpa 2: Reloaded Version leaked in HD with Telugu & Hindi audio on the very first day. I thought it’s fake, but here are the screenshots. Anyway, I’m not encouraging it. Booked tickets and watching in PVR."
Earlier, Pushpa 2: The Rule also leaked online just hours after its release, but this didn’t affect its box office performance, and it became the highest-grossing Indian film. It remains to be seen whether the leak of the reloaded version will impact its long-term earnings.
