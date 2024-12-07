Pushpa 2: Shreyas, Hindi Voice Behind Allu Arjun, Reveals Improvising Dialogue To 'Jhukeha Nahi...'

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is roaring at the box office not just in India but also overseas. The film has proudly set a benchmark by grossing ₹500 crore faster than any other Indian movie. Released in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi, this pan-India blockbuster continues to dominate. Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade lent his voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He recently shared intriguing stories from his dubbing sessions, sparking excitement among fans.

Shreyas Talpade dubbed for Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 with cotton in his mouth

In a recent interview with Telugu123, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who lent his voice to Allu Arjun’s character Pushparaj in the Hindi version of Pushpa, shared insights into his dubbing process. To capture Pushparaj’s infectious swag, Shreyas explained how he adjusted his voice to reflect the character’s heightened grit and aggression in the sequel, while still conveying subtle emotions.

He revealed an unusual technique he used while dubbing for Pushpa 2. Shreyas said, “This time the character has more swag. In the first part, he was rising. Now he is confident. This is his rule, and that rule had to be seen. You can see his body language, but the voice had to match that. Also, this time Pushpa is either drinking or chewing tobacco or even smoking at times. So, to match all of that was difficult. I put cotton in my mouth while dubbing those lines.” This method helped him create the rough, rugged tone essential for the authenticity of Pushparaj’s voice.

Shreyas Talpade never met Allu Arjun